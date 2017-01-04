Nastel Technologies, a global provider of enterprise-grade operations analytics and application performance monitoring (APM) solutions, announced the company was named a Visionary by Gartner in the December 2016 “Magic Quadrant for Application Performance Monitoring Suites” report by analysts Cameron Haight, Will Cappelli, and Federico De Silva.

“We are thrilled to be named a Visionary by Gartner,” said CEO and company founder David Mavashev. “Nastel is totally focused on delivering a solution that addresses current and future requirements of APM users that must analyze, track, and visualize data from mobile to mainframe.”

“AutoPilot is truly enterprise-grade,” Mavashev continued, “meaning it offers wide-spectrum APM features. Mobile analytics, real-user monitoring, and completely new predictive anomaly detection and machine learning capabilities have been added. We’ve also improved ease-of-use by adding intuitive workflows, wizards, use-case templates, and dashboard launch-pad features. Users will reap benefits from an extremely fast and capable APM platform that serves the analysis and reporting needs of everyone from developers, IT admins, telecom managers, and business analysts.”

Buttressing AutoPilot's greatly improved ease-of-use, Mavashev added, is an intuitive natural-language-based query builder that enables non-APM professionals to rapidly analyze metrics, logs, events and other transaction data. "Powerful real-time analysis is no longer just the domain of technical users," he concluded. "We're making it accessible and usable by any business stakeholder."

Nastel concentrates on financial services, healthcare and retail sectors, providing APM solutions for organizations with mission-critical applications that depend upon time-sensitive, high-throughput digital transactions. The company continues to expand its data streaming and analysis technology for on-premise and SaaS implementations.

About the Magic Quadrant

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Nastel Technologies

Nastel Technologies helps large enterprises collect, analyze, track, and visualize data from virtually any source, from mobile to mainframe. It extracts business value in the form of insights that improve business process performance and enable fast problem resolution. With use cases from financial services to healthcare and telecommunications, Nastel’s enterprise-grade AutoPilot solutions encompass deep real-time monitoring, transaction tracking, and analytics. Spanning applications, middleware, transactions, end-user experience, logs, and mobile services, Nastel is the answer for your toughest APM and operations intelligence challenges.

Nastel is privately held and headquartered in New York, with offices in the U.S., the U.K., France, Germany and Mexico, with an additional network of partners throughout Europe, the Middle East, Latin America and Asia. For more information, visit nastel.com.