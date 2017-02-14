Navads Adds Top Local Search Executive as Part of Global Expansion

Kelly Benish joins Navads as VP of Business Development in the US Our growth strategy demands the immediate development of our sales and operations teams. I am delighted to have Kelly aboard. Her experience in building relationships across brands and publishers is a tremendous asset as we build our US presence.

Navads, a leading provider of location content to the databases that power the navigation and mapping industry, today announced local search executive Kelly Benish has joined its US sales operation as Vice President of Business Development.

Benish’s appointment for the US market is the latest in a series of recent hires by Navads covering other key growth markets, including Italy, Spain, France, Benelux and the Nordics. This international expansion is in support of Navads’ mission to be the global preferred supplier of location content for enterprise brands and media agencies that feed the mapping industry.

“Our growth strategy demands the immediate development of our sales and operations teams,” said Lex ten Veen, CEO, Navads. “I am delighted to have Kelly aboard. Her experience in building relationships across brands, publishers and platforms is a tremendous asset as we build our US presence and continue our global expansion.”

Navads aims to grow its US sales operation through channel partners and major global and national brands like McDonald’s, BP and Shell. Additionally, Benish will work with Navads’ US-based Chief Strategy Officer Gideon Rubin to develop more agency and reseller relationships.

“I could not be more excited or passionate about the opportunity to grow with Navads,” said Benish. “I look forward to introducing Navads to the US market and its endless possibilities for growth.”

Benish brings more than eight years of experience working directly with franchises, enterprises, brands, newspapers, broadcasters, platforms and Yellow Pages publishers. Her experience in the startup world includes training publisher salesforces, channel partner development, franchise and national sales, executive consulting around digital agency deployment and product development.

