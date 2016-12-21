TSC Advantage Launches Full-Service Website “Federal agencies and the energy sector have relied on TSC Advantage for cybersecurity programs and objective enterprise risk assessments, but the new website will give a more cohesive picture of our broad and deep expertise."

TSC Advantage, a leader in cybersecurity consulting and enterprise risk assessment, announced the launch of its new company website http://www.tscadvantage.com. The updated website provides quick and easy access to essential information on the wide range of services that TSC Advantage offers. Visitors will also benefit from easy navigation, helpful resources, and an uncluttered design optimized for viewing on any device or screen size.

The fresh look and new bright design match TSC’s empowering view of enterprise security – that a risk-based view of identified information assets combined with a holistic approach to security, will ultimately make organizations more resilient to ever-changing threats.

Many customers know TSC Advantage through its decade of cybersecurity support to federal agencies. Others in the private sector have experienced its enterprise security assessments and solutions to fully understand their security risks and develop a strategic plan to protect their valuable assets. The updated website provides greater detail about the full suite of traditional and new services, including: security programs and planning; insider threat programs; vulnerability scanning and penetration testing; compliance readiness; third-party management.

“Federal agencies and the energy sector have relied on TSC Advantage for cybersecurity programs and objective enterprise risk assessments, but the new website will give a more cohesive picture of our broad and deep expertise,” said Sean Doherty, president and founder of TSC Advantage. “We invite visitors to read our Solutions and Careers pages, and to share our blog, infographics, and Cyber Risk 360° newsletter.”

About TSC Advantage

Headquartered in the Washington, DC region, TSC Advantage is a Service Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) with 10 years of experience helping the federal government and Fortune 500 in the proactive and holistic defense of intellectual assets and sensitive information. A leader in enterprise security assessments, cybersecurity consulting, and managed services, TSC Advantage has also partnered with leading global underwriters to provide pre- and post-binding assessment to support cyber insurance policies for the critical infrastructure market.

To learn more about TSC Advantage, visit http://www.tscadvantage.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.