New York Plastic Surgeon Maurice Khosh Welcomes Michele Rivard To His Practice

Dual board certified facial plastic surgeon Dr. Maurice Khosh of New York welcomes Certified Physician’s Assistant Michele Rivard as the newest addition to his Manhattan practice. With extensive education and 16 years of experience in pre and post surgical procedures as well as intricate knowledge of the use of Botox, Dysport, Juvederm, Voluma, lasers and other facial rejuvenation methods, Ms. Rivard further enriches the supportive and excellent care provided by Dr Khosh.

New York, New York (PRWEB)

Dr. Maurice Khosh is a leading New York Facial Plastic Surgeon delivering unsurpassed surgical skill with elegant artistry in the specialties of cosmetic and reconstructive surgery of the face, along with treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. With a commitment to personal care and outstanding results, Dr. Khosh values a supportive and harmonious atmosphere where patients feel at ease with the services they are receiving.

Michele Rivard, PA-C, is the newest addition to Dr. Khosh’s leading Manhattan practice. With the distinctive ability to help patients achieve a natural look using neurotoxins and dermal fillers, Ms. Rivard’s collaboration with our practice continues to enhance each patient’s experience while helping them rediscover their natural beauty. Her knowledge of facial rejuvenation techniques and her commitment to unmatched patient care is a vital component to the continued success of our practice.

“Michele is a respected colleague with a unique talent and ability to create a refreshed, natural look for patients with facial rejuvenation, and we are excited to introduce her to our practice,” says Dr. Khosh.

More About Dr. Maurice M. Khosh:
As a highly esteemed dual board certified facial plastic surgeon practicing in Manhattan, NY, Dr. Maurice M. Khosh is a founding member of the New York Head & Neck Institute and the former Director of Facial Plastic Surgery at Columbia University. With continued appearances on Castle Connolly’s Top Doctors List (2013-2016), Dr. Khosh has also been awarded the Patient’s Choice Award, which solidifies his dedication to providing the highest level of patient care in his field. Offering a full menu of cosmetic and reconstructive surgical and non-surgical procedures, including facial rejuvenation, Dr. Khosh’s intricate experience spanning 20+ years is why he is recognized as one of the top cosmetic and reconstructive surgeons in the country. For more information about the many services offered by Dr. Khosh, visit his website at Facedoctornyc.com or contact his Manhattan office directly at (212) 339-9988.

Dr. Maurice Khosh
Maurice M. Khosh, MD, FACS
+1 212-339-9988
