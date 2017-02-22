ANGLESTRONG, the new recovery management app with multiple innovative features from celebrity Wrestling Legend Kurt Angle, is now available on the App Store and Google Play. “I’m excited that ANGLESTRONG now is available on the App Store and Google Play,” said Kurt Angle. Past News Releases RSS Wrestling Legend and Olympic Gold...

ANGLESTRONG, the new recovery management app with multiple innovative features from celebrity Wrestling Legend Kurt Angle, is now available on the App Store and Google Play. Florida-based Sober Network, Inc., the premier provider of digital solutions and award-winning mobile apps for the addiction and recovery industry, partnered with Angle to build ANGLESTRONG. The new recovery management app is a passion project for Angle, who has been in recovery for opioid addiction for the past four years and tragically lost his sister to a heroin overdose. He worked closely with Sober Network, Inc. to customize the app’s features so that they are genuinely beneficial to people in recovery. Angle will take a hands-on approach to help those in recovery, even including a monthly support video conference call for the app’s users.

“I’m excited that ANGLESTRONG now is available on the App Store and Google Play,” said Kurt Angle. “It’s truly a recovery management app for everyone. I know what it’s like – I’ve been there. Being in recovery for addiction is one of the hardest paths to walk. But now you don’t have to go it alone. ANGLESTRONG will help you stay accountable and help keep you on the path of recovery, while also acting as an early warning system if you need help – making relapse prevention and intervention possible. It’s important to me that you succeed and stay in recovery, so app users also will be able to have a monthly support video conference call with me,” concluded Angle.

ANGLESTRONG’s feature benefits include:



Daily check-ins to monitor progress and teach better accountability

A lifeline support system to get help when it’s needed most

Daily reminders to keep on track

A goals section to further accountability, providing a sense of accomplishment upon completion

A “Soberometer” that clearly shows easy to read graphs displaying progress

Reports showing check-ins that display progress visually

Positive supportive pre-set messages from Kurt Angle to provide encouragement

A monthly video conference call with Kurt Angle

Free updates included

ANGLESTRONG is $29.99 per month. Visit http://www.anglestrong.com/ for more information about the ANGLESTRONG app, Kurt Angle and Sober Network Inc.

Media Contact for ANGLESTRONG or Sober Network, Inc.

Ria Romano, Partner

RPR Public Relations, Inc.

Tel. 786-290-6413