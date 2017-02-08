Mueller Sports Medicine Introduces the Next Generation of Knee Support

“This was a consumer-driven program for us. We used extensive research to develop solutions for active people of all levels.” - John Fritsch, Director of New Products

Mueller Sports Medicine introduces new line of knee supports for the active consumer. This next generation line is a complete offering with improved comfort, breathability, and above all support. “This was a consumer-driven program for us. We used extensive research to develop solutions for active people of all levels,” said John Fritsch, Director of New Products. “From basic to max support levels and anything in between, this line will have you covered.”

The new line features fitted sleeves with open and closed patella and a full range of sizes (seven in total) to ensure the best fit and adjustable designs for those looking to customize their support. All products are made of a soft neoprene blend for optimal contouring and heat modality. “The proof is in the details from material composition to patterning and construction,” said Fritsch.

The new line of knee supports can be found on Muellersportsmed.com and in many fine retailers such as Big 5, Scheels, MC Sports, and more around the country.

About Mueller Sports Medicine

Mueller Sports Medicine was founded in 1959 by Curt Mueller. The company is a family-owned and operated international sports medicine company offering a complete line of patented braces, supports, tapes and taping supplies, as well as Quench® Gum. Mueller Sports Medicine continues to introduce new and innovative products around the world.