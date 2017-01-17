Nikaza, Inc. today announced the launch of Nikaza Context Hub™, a service that connects indoor location companies, beacon networks, and Wifi networks with programmatic advertising. With its proprietary technology that embeds location and context in bid requests, Nikaza is able to inform bidders of the exact location and context of a mobile user, allowing them to deliver a more relevant experience to those consumers. As a key part of this launch, the company has signed an agreement with Corner Media, a leading Digital-Out-Of-Home (DOOH) media firm, to create a proximity network of over 400 retail and mixed-use destination venues in key US DMAs. Corner Media’s real estate network will provide Nikaza with current consumer context and intent-to-buy information on a projected 100 to 150 million mobile users in the US, giving digital advertisers an unprecedented opportunity to reach consumers during critical in-the-moment buying behavior.

According to a recent ComScore study, content consumption via mobile devices has exceeded content consumption through the desktop and has grown about 82 percent since 2014. Nikaza is positioned to take advantage of this growth and enable publishers and advertisers to reach this growing market.

"Nikaza Context Hub is designed for brands to take advantage of the context of content consumption to influence in-the-moment engagement and conversions versus solely relying on offline intent signals and data that are stitched together,” said Mano Pillai, CEO of Nikaza. “Our partnership with Corner Media gives us a very rapid start in establishing our service as one of the most valuable data sources in the digital advertising industry.”

Corner Media will immediately begin deploying a Nikaza network comprising of 10,000 connection points within the year. Both companies expect to reach between 250,000 and 900,000 individuals per venue, per month with the possibility of reaching millions of individuals on a daily basis across hundreds of venues throughout the top US DMA’s.

“With the fragmentation of beacon networks and proximity solutions, Nikaza unifies these disparate networks via the Context Hub, opening up monetization opportunities through a context-oriented header bidding service. Proximity service providers and beacon networks implementing physical web experiences can take advantage of it to monetize their inventory. Our partnership with Corner Media is the first among many networks that we plan to activate in the coming months,” said Pillai.

“This partnership represents a great opportunity for Corner Media to further expand our location-based media offerings for our advertisers and real estate partners,” said Joe Kunigonis, President of Corner Media. “We expect this segment of location-based data enrichment to grow rapidly, as this is a critical component to the success factor of mobile programmatic advertising within the physical environment.”

About Corner Media

Corner Media is a location-based digital media company that brings together digital outdoor, mobile and data to the physical space. The company focuses on choice, high-pedestrian traffic locations – the irreplaceable community corners – where brands can reach their ideal customers. Corner Media offers innovative outdoor campaigns, including digital displays and cutting-edge mobile advertising products with advanced targeting capabilities. For more information, visit http://www.cornermedia.com

About Nikaza

Nikaza, Inc. is one of the first companies to make the most valuable targeting information - mobile consumer context - available to the digital advertising industry. The Nikaza Context Hub is a cloud-based service through which advertisers and publishers can identify the best opportunities for placement based on intent-to-buy information. Nikaza Context Hub brings this information together from a variety of proximity networks, including physical web, beacons, and wi-fi. The company also offers the Nikaza Connection Point (NCP), an advanced IoT node that identifies and transmits this information to the Nikaza Hub from any number of key locations. Together, these technologies change the landscape of digital advertising by providing richer, more accurate consumer context data. For more information, visit http://www.nikaza.io

