Nor-Tech, renowned throughout the technology community for industry leading technology and support, just announced contract-based HPC cluster service and support. Called, Nor-Tech HPC Cluster Support Solution, the service is designed as an entry point for prospects interested in transitioning into Nor-Tech clusters.

Nor-Tech President and CEO David Bollig said, “This is an excellent opportunity for anyone with an existing cluster to experience our superior cluster support services firsthand before they make a commitment to buy from us.”

An excellent market for this service is HPC cluster and workstation users who have purchased from a large manufacturer, but are not getting the service attention that larger buyers enjoy--large cluster manufacturers typically won’t allocate service resources for smaller cluster buyers.

“Many small to mid-sized companies have to struggle to get even basic support services,” Bollig said. “This means they routinely get stuck on hold, don’t get call backs, and sometimes are shut out of support entirely. This is a common refrain from clients that bought their first cluster from a larger manufacturer and a big part of the reason they buy their second cluster from us.”

The service and support that Nor-Tech offers to clients and non-clients alike features the following:



U.S. Based: all support inquiries are routed to their Minnesota headquarters.

Flexibility: Nor-Tech provides both remote and onsite help.

No Wait Time: Nor-Tech does not put clients on hold.

Expertise: Nor-Tech’s certified support staff averages 10+ years of experience.

Familiarity: Very often the same team members that built the cluster are available for support.

Patience: Nor-Tech engineers take the time to thoroughly listen before diagnosing the issue. They also explain solutions in terms that those without a deep technology background can understand.

Detailed, Customized Documentation: Nor-Tech’s HPC cluster and workstation clients receive manuals and Quick Start Guides that are customized down to the graphics.

The Nor-Tech HPC Cluster Support Solution includes prepaid blocks of time in 10, 25, and 50 hour increments and is available for any HPC cluster user that is not getting the support they need from the manufacturer.

“I am incredulous that anyone should have to look outside the manufacturer for support,” Bollig said. “At Nor-Tech, we take pride in the level of support that we include with the clusters we build. Along with quality and reputation, outstanding support is one of the primary reasons that our clients cite for their long-term loyalty.”

For example, Nor-Tech began working with a large company in the automotive industry. The company purchased a cluster from a major manufacturer, which deployed the cluster and provided almost no support after that. Very frustrated company officials purchased a Nor-Tech HPC Cluster Support Solution time block. Impressed with the service, the company purchased their next cluster from Nor-Tech.

2016 HPCwire award finalist, Nor-Tech is renowned throughout the scientific, academic, and business communities for easy to deploy turnkey clusters and expert, no wait time support. All of Nor-Tech’s technology is made by Nor-Tech in Minnesota and supported by Nor-Tech around the world. In addition to HPC clusters, Nor-Tech’s custom technology includes workstations, desktops, and servers for a range of applications including CAE, CFD, and FEA. Nor-Tech engineers average 20+ years of experience and are responsible for significant high performance computing innovations. The company has been in business since 1998 and is headquartered in Burnsville, Minn. just outside of Minneapolis. To contact Nor-Tech call 952-808-1000/toll free: 877-808-1010 or visit http://www.nor-tech.com. Full release at: http://www.nor-tech.com/category/news/