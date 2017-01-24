David Bollig, President and CEO of Nor-Tech Our clients trust us to take all of the question marks out of buying a new cluster or upgrading what they already have. We understand that there is a lot more than money on the line for them. Past News Releases RSS Nor-Tech Just Announced the...

Nor-Tech Announces Leading-Edge...

Nor-Tech Innovates Entry Level...

Nor-Tech’s leading-edge demo cluster is proving instrumental to Cal Tech’s decision to upgrade its Nor-Tech cluster with user-friendly bootable Intel KNL.

Currently Cal Tech researchers are testing their code on this newest Intel processor, which is integrated into Nor-Tech’s demo cluster. The demo cluster is a no-cost, no-strings opportunity for current and prospective clients to test-drive simulation applications on a cutting-edge Nor-Tech HPC equipped with Intel KNL and other high-demand platforms installed and configured. Users can also integrate their existing platforms into the demo cluster.

Nor-Tech President and CEO David Bollig said, “Our clients trust us to take all of the question marks out of buying a new cluster or upgrading what they already have. We understand that there is a lot more than money on the line for them. They want assurance that the platforms they are currently using and any that they are considering will run seamlessly and end up saving them time. The demo cluster provides that assurance.”

Bollig continued, “When it comes to running simulations, we know that reducing time-to-results is critical. To compete in the research environment, everything needs to continually be better and faster—that’s what Nor-Tech clusters integrated with best fit software are able to deliver. In the case of Cal Tech, they have already had a number of headline-grabbing breakthroughs using the cluster they purchased from us.”

Nor-Tech’s HPC clusters are backed by the company’s easy to deploy pledge, no-wait-time support guarantee, and a team of HPC cluster experts that have been with the company for many years. Nor-Tech, in fact, has one of the lowest employee turnover rates in the industry.

“We maintain a friendly, supportive environment where our employees feel valued,” Bollig said. “First and foremost because it’s the right thing to do, but also because we realize the importance of continuity for our clients. They trust that the engineers who built their cluster and know it like the back of their hand will be available for support well into the future.”

Integrating Nor-Tech clusters with Intel Xeon Phi processors eliminates node bottlenecks, simplifies code modernization, and builds on a power-efficient structure. The bootable Intel Xeon Phi x86 CPU host processor offers an integrated architecture for powerful, highly parallel performance that enables deeper insight, innovation, and impact for the most demanding HPC applications.

To take full advantage of the processor, an application must scale well to over 100 software threads and either make extensive use of vectors or efficiently use more local memory bandwidth than is available on an Intel Xeon processor. Key specifications include:



Up to 1 teraflop double-precision performance

Exceptional performance-per-watt for highly parallel workloads

Single programming model for all code

Flexible usage models to maximize the clients’ investment

2016 HPCwire award finalist, Nor-Tech is renowned throughout the scientific, academic, and business communities for easy to deploy turnkey clusters and expert, no wait time support. All of Nor-Tech’s technology is made by Nor-Tech in Minnesota and supported by Nor-Tech around the world. In addition to HPC clusters, Nor-Tech’s custom technology includes workstations, desktops, and servers for a range of applications including CAE, CFD, and FEA. Nor-Tech engineers average 20+ years of experience and are responsible for significant high performance computing innovations. The company has been in business since 1998 and is headquartered in Burnsville, Minn. just outside of Minneapolis. To contact Nor-Tech call 952-808-1000/toll free: 877-808-1010 or visit http://www.nor-tech.com. Full release at: http://www.nor-tech.com/category/news/