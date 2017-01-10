Numero Uno Tavern Launches New Family Gastropub Menu and Redesign

Rich Maier owner of Numero Uno Tavern Numero Uno Tavern was designed from the ground up to be a place where individuals and families can explore and enjoy the unique food concepts me and my family have discovered in our beer and wine travels. Past News Releases RSS

Rich Maier, owner of the revered Numero Uno Tavern, is proud to announce the grand re-opening of the Italian eatery’s new gastropub and Cassandra Zimbler as the new bar manager. The new gastropub menu will offer a variety of small and large plate sizes allowing patrons to share several plates or dine individually.

“New menu items include new craft pizzas as well deep dish Chicago-style pizzas, cajun shrimp, BBQ bacon-wrapped shrimp, bar tacos, garlic French fries, pulled pork sliders, Angus brown sugar sliders, famous meatball sliders, as well as craft burgers and classic sandwiches, such as philly cheese steak and club, cold or toasted deli subs and Numero Uno Tavern’s 5 Star Steak Bites,” said Maier. “We will also feature our signature entrées like baked pastas, shrimp scampi, meatballs, lasagna and pizzas.”

Numero Uno Tavern is also offering family-style meals such as its roasted chicken dinner and slabs of country-style BBQ baby back ribs with housemade baked beans. There is also a large selection of freshly made salads and housemade desserts. Furthermore, all of Numero Uno Tavern’s delicacies are home-style and made in house under the supervision or care of chef Maier.

“Numero Uno Tavern was designed from the ground up to be a place where individuals and families can explore and enjoy the unique food concepts me and my family have discovered in our beer and wine travels,” added Maier. “The atmosphere is designed to be welcoming to all, not just craft beer enthusiasts.”

Maier, a long-time Woodland Hills resident, studied at the renowned Cordon Bleu in Pasadena, CA. He has drawn upon his German upbringing and old-world influence, as well as more recent travels to beer destinations and contemporary eateries, to develop a menu that is diverse, interesting, and pairs well with Numero Uno Tavern’s impressive selection of beer, wines and champagne menus. He is almost always on hand to hold the door, take patrons’ orders and customize entrées for people that have special diets.

“Today, craft beer is wonderfully complex and prolific, yet remains unpretentious,” concluded Maier. “I wanted our new menu to reflect the same mentality -- simple, straightforward food that highlights choice, top-quality ingredients and contemporary style.”

About Numero Uno Tavern

Numero Uno Tavern offers a relaxed sports bar atmosphere and casual dining, serving lunch, dinner, late-night fare and a full line of 18 craft beers on tap, as well as a full selection of wines and champagnes. Standard specials include $1 Michelob Mondays, half-off Wine Wednesdays and Sunday Football Brunch, as well as a special breakfast menu on Sundays. Its diverse menu includes salads, starters, sandwiches, brick oven pizza, entrées, pastas and more. Numero Uno Tavern, which is open 7 days a week from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., is located on the border of 4 city locations (West Hills, Woodland Hills, Hidden Hills and Bell Canyon) at 24335 Victory Blvd., West Hills, CA 91307. For more information, please call (818) 999-0880, visit http://www.thenumerounotavern.com or follow them on Facebook.

About the NALA™

The NALA offers small and medium-sized businesses effective ways to reach customers through new media. As a single-agency source, the NALA helps businesses flourish in their local community. The NALA’s mission is to promote a business’ relevant and newsworthy events and achievements, both online and through traditional media. For media inquiries, please call 805.650.6121, ext. 361.