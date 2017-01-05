Tru Optik Launches OTT Marketing Cloud at CES

By combining rich OTT audience-measurement and segmentation capabilities with coordinated cross-screen campaign activation and attribution, Tru Optik is blowing open the OTT opportunity for both advertisers and publishers.

Tru Optik, a leading-edge digital media intelligence company, today announced the launch of The OTT Marketing Cloud, a full spectrum suite of solutions designed to meet the needs of both advertisers and publishers across the growing number of Over-the-Top and Connected TV ecosystems. Over-The-Top TV (OTT) is growing exponentially and now accounts for the majority of scripted TV programming watched by millennials. More than two-thirds of OTT content is viewed on living room screens via Connected TV (CTV) devices, like Roku, Apple TV, or video-game consoles.

Tru Optik’s clients can now leverage The OTT Marketing Cloud as an integrated end-to-end platform, or access any combination of capabilities as needed to fill gaps left by their legacy vendors. The OTT Marketing Cloud consists of six key service modules: Tru Optik DMP (cookie-less, SDK-free data management), The OTT Data Marketplace (third-party demographic, lifestyle, and purchase data actionable across all CTV inventory), Tru Optik Activation (OTT audience targeting and media buying), Tru Optik CAV (Cross-Screen Audience Validation), Tru Optik Attribution (online and offline OTT marketing attribution) and Tru Optik Analytics (in-app OTT measurement and viewer analytics).

The OTT Marketing Cloud, which was unveiled today at CES, allows advertisers to execute cross-screen, people-based targeting by combining the ability to leverage both first party and third party data across OTT and Connected TV. Through partnerships with more than a dozen leading digital and addressable TV data providers including Experian Marketing Services, V12 Data, Cross Pixel and NinthDecimal, marketers are able to leverage the same granular audience data across smart TVs, gaming consoles, and connected devices they have become accustomed to using on desktop and mobile. Marketers can also leverage Tru Optik’s proprietary OTT media consumption database, the world’s largest, for brand advertising and tune-in campaigns.

On the sell side, Tru Optik’s OTT Marketing Cloud gives OTT publishers and TV networks the power and flexibility to create granular audience segments that meet advertiser criteria, and to activate those segments direct through their ad server or programmatically through their SSP across all devices. Tru Optik’s ability to sync devices to viewers means OTT providers can de-dupe their audiences across screens, clearing a path to delivering the holistic, consumer-based solutions that advertisers seek.

“Tru Optik Analytics and the Tru Optik Data Management Platform (DMP) is a single integration and is the only OTT solution that does not require a software development kit (SDK) for in-app cross-screen analytics and segmentation,” said Alex Geis, Tru Optik CTO and Co-Founder. “We have seen this reduce the cost and time of integration by up to 80 percent versus legacy DMPs and measurement solutions our clients work with.”

“By combining rich OTT audience-measurement and segmentation capabilities with coordinated cross-screen campaign activation and attribution, Tru Optik is blowing open the OTT opportunity for both advertisers and publishers,” said Tru Optik CEO Andre Swanston. “We believe this will further accelerate TV’s transformation to a digital ‘over-the-top’ medium and allow progressive agencies and media companies to immediately separate themselves from those still relying on legacy linear TV or Web 2.0 solutions.”

Tru Optik is a digital media intelligence company providing audience insight and advertising solutions that empower brand marketers and media companies to fully monetize audience and consumer demand. Armed with the largest census-level measurement of global over-the-top media consumption, Tru Optik’s proprietary data, advanced technology, and unmatched focus make us the preferred partner of many of the world’s largest media companies, brands, and agencies as they navigate the millennial led shift to OTT.

