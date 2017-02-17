Like most hospitals across the nation, Onslow Memorial Hospital is looking for more effective ways to reduce readmissions. Driven in large part by the Hospital Readmission Reduction Program (HRRP), the return of a patient to the hospital within 30 days of discharge has been a key focus area for hospitals across the nation. While many providers are struggling to leverage limited resources and technology, Onslow Memorial Hospital has saved close to $1M in less than a year by incorporating advanced cognitive capabilities delivered by cognitive clinical leader Jvion.

The project, which has been championed by Onslow Memorial Hospital CEO Penney Burlingame Deal, DHA, is part of an overarching move to strengthen the hospital operationally, clinically, and financially. “We wanted to incorporate the best technology that would help our patients stay healthy once discharged from the hospital,” said Deal. “Jvion’s Cognitive Clinical Success Machine is a key part of our solution. It delivers the most effective risk and intervention insights that help our caregivers identify at-risk individuals as early as possible and take the best action that will stop someone from returning to the hospital.”

Jvion’s Cogntive Clinical Success Machine is integrated with Onslow Memorial Hospital’s MEDITECH Electronic Health Record (EHR) solution. Patient predisposition, risk, and recommended intervention information is delivered to clinicians directly through the organic workflow. The result is a seamless experience that makes the best use of advanced cognitive power and hospital resources.

“The underlying technology that drives Jvion’s Cognitive Clinical Success Machine is able to account for the external, socioeconomic factors that influence a patient’s risk and it does this using the data that we already have on hand without the requirement for a data lake or warehouse,” explained Deal. “By marrying the latest and best in cognitive science with the talented resources at Onslow Memorial Hospital, we are driving beyond our readmission goals to improve quality and thrive under at-risk models of care.”

About Jvion

Jvion delivers a Cognitive Clinical Success Machine that serves as a high-performance appliance for providers and the healthcare community. It activates recommendations that help healthcare providers who need ultra-definition patient-level predictions, prioritizations, interventions, and suggestions produced with unmatched speed, clinical applicability, and verity. The machine delivers the action-level recommendations that will best reduce the likelihood of an adverse event. This capability is enabled by a cognitive engine driven by horsepower that is based on more than a quadrillion clinical and non-clinical considerations and thousands of data elements. The machine’s thousands of self-learning Eigen spheres are applied to this data for each patient in real time to help hundreds of hospitals across the nation reduce target illnesses and diseases. Jvion’s Cognitive Clinical Success Machine includes broad clinical application vectors that, when applied to specific patients, deliver individualized prioritizations, interventions, and suggestions within two weeks.

One of the reasons Jvion’s solution is independently ranked number one in clinical predictive science is because the machine is more than accurate, it is effective. Our approach mitigates the “accuracy fallacy” perpetuated within the industry by delivering a true picture of individual patient risk along with the actions that will lead to better health outcomes. Because Jvion’s machine works as a cognitive appliance, it plugs in directly to the existing Electronic Medical Record/clinical systems to deliver recommendations seamlessly into the organic workflow. Clinician and caregiver adoption of Jvion’s recommendations is accelerated because of the “on-demand” nature of the information. The machine outperforms and outsmarts even the highest performing predictive solutions/approaches available. And this performance hasn’t gone unnoticed; Jvion’s solution has won numerous external awards including designation as the #1 Predictive Provider in Healthcare by Black Book Market Research. http://www.jvion.com

