Immigration attorneys Steve Tanijo and Kripa Upadhyay, managing partners of Orbit Law, PLLC, are scheduled to appear on the Dr. Pat Show on Transformation Talk Radio on Tuesday, January 24. They will be discussing the dynamics of diversity.

“We will be focusing on where we are headed in this country,” said Tanijo, “talking about immigration laws, the wall and what that means, as well as answering questions.”

The recent presidential campaign has raised several questions about U.S. immigration policies, and more broadly, about the role of immigrants in today’s America. “The United States has always been a beacon for immigrants, the best and the brightest, as well as for those with nothing other than big dreams, but are we at risk of losing that?” asked Upadhyay. “We hope that through understanding the immigration landscape and stories of the immigrants we meet and work with on a daily basis, we can put a face to this story and help people see this from a different perspective.”

The Dr. Pat Show brings together some of the planet’s most preeminent and visionary change makers that are stimulating and supporting individual and collective growth, positive cultural shifts and making a meaningful difference in the world. Dr. Pat Baccili is an internationally recognized expert in the human potential field who makes a positive difference helping others realize their dreams.

To listen to the Dr. Pat Show online featuring Steve Tanijo and Kripa Upadhyay, please visit http://www.transformationtalkradio.com on January 24 at 11 a.m.

About Steve Tanijo and Kripa Upadhyay, Orbit Law, PLLC

Steve Tanijo practices exclusively in immigration and nationality law with a particular emphasis on representing clients in family-based petitions and adjustments of status. Kripa Upadhyay represents corporations and individuals from around the world in business and employment immigration, family immigration, consular matters, naturalization and asylum. Practice areas of Orbit Law include temporary visa, permanent visa, citizenship and naturalization, political asylum and removal and deportation. For more information, please call (206) 623-3352, or visit http://www.orbitlawpllc.com. The law office is located at 509 Olive Way, Suite 611, Seattle, WA 98101.

