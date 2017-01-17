New Website Showcases Outdoor Products

Outdoor Distinctions manufactures and markets high-end outdoor structures and accessories that include pergolas, arbors, planter boxes, fire pits, and mailbox accessories. Our new website focuses on outdoor structures and accessories suitable for any outdoor living space or décor.

Outdoor Distinctions is the online resource to find the latest, uniquely designed line of outdoor products and accessories. “Our new website focuses on outdoor structures and accessories suitable for any outdoor living space or décor,” says Brian Schroeder, Director of Operations for Outdoor Distinctions. “The breadth and depth of Outdoor Distinctions pergola and arbor product lines presents an opportunity for residential and commercial customers to design their unique outdoor space. Our outdoor structures are Made in the USA, ships completely finished and ready to install.”

The new website showcases Outdoor Distinctions product line of pergola kits, arbor kits, planter boxes, fire pits, and mailbox accessories. The website design and flow makes it easy to navigate and view the extensive product lines. DIY consumers can browse, plan their project, and purchase products online. Customers requiring assistance can contact Outdoor Distinctions information line at 844.345.2424 to speak with a representative. Interested dealers can contact us to become an authorized dealer online.

“We are very thrilled to kick off a new website prior to the 2017 spring selling season,” said Jake Meredith, Director of Marketing for Outdoor Distinctions. “Launching a new company, brand, and product line has been an exciting endeavor pulling it all together and presenting it online.” The new website will bring Outdoor Distinctions products and brand to the forefront of the Outdoor Living industry.

About Outdoor Distinctions LLC

Outdoor Distinctions LLC manufactures and markets high-end outdoor structures and accessories that include pergolas, arbors, planter boxes, fire pits, and mailbox accessories. Our product lines are supported with manufacturing in the USA and Mexico, Midwest warehousing, and distribution across North America. We are a privately held company headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

Outdoor Distinctions was launched in 2016 to capitalize on outdoor living trends and consumer needs for low-maintenance products with a high-end design. Our product roadmap is extensive with the initial phase including pergolas, arbors, planter boxes, and fire pits with the second phase to follow in early 2017. For more information on Outdoor Distinctions LLC, visit the company’s website at https://www.outdoordistinctions.com.