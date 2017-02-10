Positive Changes Launches New Comprehensive Certification Program

The program ensures that our customers consistently receive the highest standards of care at every one of our centers, coast-to-coast.

Positive Changes Hypnosis Centers announces a new, comprehensive certification program for its hypnotists nationwide. Maintaining the highest standards of professionalism requires that hypnosis services be delivered only by those that are fully trained, skilled and certified in all aspects of customer care, life coaching and the hypnotic process.

The Positive Changes effort follows a rigorous 68-hour certification program to assure the quality and integrity of the delivery of hypnosis services. The program blends an online interactive, self-paced curriculum with an application-based classroom experience to assure that foundational knowledge is practiced and developed into real-world skills. The program culminates in a certifying exam – only then is the hypnotist approved to practice in a Positive Changes Center. The nation’s only hypnosis franchise is launching this program in order to reinforce its corporate promise of trust, safety, confidentiality and client service.

“The program ensures that our customers consistently receive the highest standards of care at every one of our centers, coast-to-coast. It covers hypnosis and life coaching, ethics and quality---and how to provide a results oriented customer experience,” says Laurie Brunner, CEO.

The effort has been in the works for the better part of a year.

A disturbing recent case in Ohio, where an attorney was sentenced to 12 years in prison after abusing clients he placed under hypnosis, demonstrates the need for all those in the industry to maintain and heighten standards. “Hypnosis is a tremendously valuable tool that can help people with weight loss, smoking cessation, stress reduction, learning acceleration, and general life struggles. We can’t let a lawyer-turned-criminal betray a practice that has been healing minds and bodies for hundreds of years,” says Sandra Norman, a clinical hypnotherapist at Positive Changes Hypnosis, who has delivered more than 4,000 client sessions.

Positive Changes Hypnosis Centers records each session using both audio/video equipment for the protection and security of both clients and staff. Prior to receiving care, each customer receives the Positive Changes Code of Ethics and Client Promise, which is then jointly signed by the hypnotist and the client, and covers 10 points of accountability and principles of practice.

Hypnosis is among the most studied interventions in neuroscience, with more than 12,000 peer-reviewed, clinical research papers published on it since the 1950’s. There is general agreement in the scientific community that it is beneficial for a range of issues encountered in medicine, psychology and psychiatry, including stress, anxiety, pain and sleeplessness. “Hypnosis is a tremendously valuable tool, though misconceptions about it persist. When practiced properly and with integrity hypnosis can help anyone make the changes they want out of life. At Positive Changes, our mission is to help each and every one of our clients be the best they can be. We use hypnosis to guide the client to the changes they wish to make within a relaxed stress-free experience. Hypnosis can be very therapeutic. It doesn’t cause the subject to lose free will, as a matter of fact it helps one take control and make changes happen in whatever way is best for them,” says Sandra Norman.

