Mirabeau Joins Pacific Highway Wines in USA

Pacific Highway Wines & Spirits today welcomes Mirabeau en Provence as the newest addition to its import portfolio and kicks off 2017 with a toast to Provence rosé.

Effective immediately Pacific Highway is the exclusive importer, sales and marketing agent for Mirabeau wines in the US market. Three Côtes de Provence rosés, Mirabeau Classic 2016 (SRP $19.99), Pure Mirabeau 2016 (SRP $24.99) and Etoile 2016 (SRP $34.99) will be the initial offering in select US markets in 2017 in 750 ml size. Magnums, jeroboams and imperials will also be available to distributors upon request.

Mirabeau was founded in 2010 by British couple, Stephen and Jeany Cronk. What started as a family relocation from London and a dream of building a small wine business in the heart of Provence, has continued to grow. Mirabeau remains true to its small family business ideals, but it is now sold in over 50 markets worldwide, with a collection of impressive wine accolades and dedicated customers. “We are highly confident in the service and people that Pacific Highway Wines & Spirits employs and that together we will nurture, build and continue to grow Mirabeau wines in the US.” Stephen Cronk, Founder, Mirabeau.

Mirabeau Classic 2016 (SRP $19.99) is a Côtes de Provence made from beautiful hillside vineyards to the south-east of Aix-en-Provence. A vibrant pink, classic pale Provence rosé wine with generous fruit and fresh acidity. Pure Mirabeau 2016 (SRP $24.99) is a wine made from some of the highest vineyards in the Côtes de Provence. A pure expression of the very best from Provence. Very pale, delicate violet pink hues, with aromas of strawberry, raspberry, white cherry and a hint of rhubarb. Crisp and integrated acidity. Etoile 2016 (SRP $34.99) is a super-premium limited offering from Mirabeau. Pale pink, elegant and fragrant, Etoile showcases distinct floral aromas of violets and rose petals, bone-dry and framed in refreshing acidity.

“We’re thrilled to be representing the exceptional rosés from Mirabeau en Provence and working closely with founders, Stephen and Jeany Cronk”, said Mark Giordano, President, Pacific Highway Wines & Spirits. “Pacific Highway continues to go from strength to strength, with sales growth of 39% in 2016 and an energized sales and executive team. We are dedicated to showcasing regional benchmark offerings, and Mirabeau is an exciting addition and a great start to 2017.”

About Pacific Highway Wine & Spirits:

Pacific Highway Wine & Spirits is a specialized import, sales and marketing agency headquartered in Greensboro, NC and owned by the Oatley family of Australia and the Giesen family of New Zealand. The portfolio is based on family-owned brands from coveted wine regions across the globe, featuring offerings from Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Chile, and France, and domestic offerings from Oregon and California. Mark Giordano, President leads the group with support from two executives, Angela Slade, VP Brand Strategy & Communications and Lee Woodard, General Manager, and a team of experienced sales managers across the country.

About Mirabeau:

About Mirabeau Video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=55jc_dpMv_Q

In August 2009, after twenty years in the corporate world, the Cronk family, Stephen, Jeany and their three young children, relocated from London to a small village in France to follow their dream of quiet country living, more family time together, and crafting fine local wines that could grow to be regarded as one of the very best from the region. They started in Cotignac, in the heart of Provence and spent a year finding the best vineyards to work with and putting together a highly experienced winemaking team. The family launched Mirabeau wines in 2010 and dedicated the past seven years to slowly growing the business and building strong relationships with their customers. Today, Mirabeau is sold in more than 50 markets and the collection of roses have earned acclaim from some of the world’s toughest wine critics. http://www.mirabeauwine.com/