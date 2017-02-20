Pacifica Labs, Inc. “These releases advance the state of measurement-based care in the industry, while continuing to innovate on self-care with our biggest app update yet.”

Pacifica Labs, creator of the mental health app Pacifica, announced an early stage funding round today, led by LEO Innovation Lab, the innovation unit of LEO Pharma, Denmark’s oldest healthcare company, HealthX Ventures, and Personal Health Solutions (PHS) Capital. In addition, it is introducing a new product, Pacifica for Clinicians, and an updated version of its mobile and web applications.

“As Pacifica continues to resonate with consumers, the missing piece has been the ability for clinicians to leverage data to provide better informed treatment,” said Dale Beermann, CEO and co-founder of Pacifica Labs. “These releases advance the state of measurement-based care in the industry, while continuing to innovate on self-care with our biggest app update yet.”

Leveraging the popularity of its consumer app, which has gained over 1.25 million registered users in just over two years, Pacifica Labs has created Pacifica for Clinicians, a dashboard tool designed to work with mental health care providers to improve the effectiveness of treatment.

“With the introduction of its new product, Pacifica Labs has taken an important step in changing the way mental health care is delivered,” said Mark Bakken, Managing Partner at HealthX Ventures. “We’re proud to be working with one of the foremost innovators in the mental health technology space.”

Clinicians can use the dashboard to bring measurement-based care to their practice. They can monitor their patients’ progress as they use the mobile app and assign assessments, which in turn allows patients to feel more engaged and involved in their treatment. Pacifica will also provide a teletherapy feature for clinicians in the future.

“We believe very strongly that dealing with a skin condition is not only about handling the physical implications but also about tackling the mental issues it causes,” said Kristian Hart-Hansen, CEO of LEO Innovation Lab. “Investing in such a promising startup with strong mental health solutions is a natural fit.”

Additionally, Pacifica Labs is releasing an update to its popular mobile app. The update includes Paths, a new guided self-help learning program that allows users to manage their stress, anxiety and depression using techniques based on cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT) and mindfulness.

“The mental health care industry has a strong need for unique and engaging digital solutions that support individual needs,” said Steve Seuntjens, Partner at PHS Capital. “We are excited to be working with Pacifica Labs and see a bright future for the company.”

About Pacifica Labs: Founded in 2014, Pacifica Labs is a mental health technology innovator based in San Francisco. Pacifica’s mobile and web application empowers people to manage their stress, anxiety and depression using cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) and mindfulness techniques. In addition to its iOS and Android consumer apps, Pacifica Labs also offers Pacifica for Clinicians, a dashboard tool designed to help mental health care providers leverage the app with their patients and improve treatment effectiveness. https://www.thinkpacifica.com/

About LEO Innovation Labs: LEO Innovation Lab is LEO Pharma’s innovation unit, which develops non-pharmaceutical solutions such as apps, digital platforms and other initiatives to support people living with skin conditions in areas such as diet and nutrition, health/beauty, family/children, fitness, patient-doctor relations and mental health. LEO Innovation Lab has satellites in Copenhagen, London, Paris, Toronto and San Francisco. The LEO Innovation Labs’ Ventures project has been created to invest in these areas within physical and mental health as well as in key enabling technologies. https://leoinnovationlab.com/

About HealthX Ventures: HealthX Ventures is a digital healthcare-focused venture capital fund based in Madison, Wisconsin. HealthX Ventures supports early/seed stage, high-growth companies in all areas of digital health, including companies who are making healthcare safer, more efficient and more affordable. The firm is investing out of its flagship fund, and is led by experienced entrepreneurs, investors, and industry experts who have grown companies and led change across the healthcare system. https://www.healthxventures.com/

About Personal Health Solutions (PHS) Capital: PHS Capital is an Amsterdam-based investment firm, investing in and supporting exceptional entrepreneurs with unique digital health propositions that fulfill individual needs, link surrounding eco-systems of stakeholders, and develop into leading global companies. http://www.phsfund.com/