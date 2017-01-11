The purpose of Integration of Palliative Care in Chronic Conditions: An Interdisciplinary Approach is to provide healthcare teams with a map to ensure best practices in the care and management of those with multiple chronic conditions, says Dr. Kuebler.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC, 2016), report one in four Americans have more than two chronic conditions or multiple chronic conditions (MCC) and 93% of Medicare funding is spent on patients with MCC’s. Symptomatic MCCs require the integration of palliative care – or symptom management. Palliative care promotes a comprehensive, coordinated, interdisciplinary and evidence based approach to meet the individual needs of the patient and family. Effective symptom management with attention to the emotional, social and spiritual needs of the patient promote quality of life.

The Integration of Palliative Care in Chronic Conditions: An Interdisciplinary Approach, provides all health care professionals with the tools to meet the demands of the largest, fastest growing and costliest US patient population – those with MCCs. This textbook reviews the current trends in health policy and practice and directs health care teams on the implementation of best practices. Optimal patient-centered outcomes are used to demonstrate quality in our value-driven health care system.

About Dr. Kim Kuebler and Multiple Chronic Conditions: Dr. Kim Kuebler is the Director of the Multiple Chronic Conditions Resource Center and is an award-winning author of multiple textbooks covering chronic symptomatic disease and palliative care. She has made extensive contributions to the literature and participates in editorial peer review for several medical and nursing journals. Multiple Chronic Conditions Resource Center is an interdisciplinary source for clinical practice updates, guidelines, blogs, and courses used to support best practices in the care and management of America's largest patient population - those with two or more chronic conditions. The Center is recognized by the US Department of Health and Human Services as a clinical resource for interdisciplinary health care professional's providing care for patients with Multiple Chronic Conditions. Please visit multiplechronicconditions.org or email DrKimKuebler(at)MultipleChronicConditions(dot)org.

