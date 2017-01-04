Kennel Club of Palm Springs Dog Show will be held at the Empire Polo Club in Indio from January 5-8, 2017 The shows, held immediately following New Year’s, are the perfect opportunity for those celebrating in the Coachella Valley to remain a few extra days to take in the canine competition. Past News Releases RSS Brad Schmett Announces Film...

Brad Schmett, of Brad Schmett Real Estate Group and Keller Williams Realty announced today that the upcoming Kennel Club of Palm Springs Dog Show, to be held at the Empire Polo Club in Indio from January 5-8, 2017 will be a huge boost for local real estate in the pet loving Coachella Valley. Held under the auspices of the American Kennel Club, competition includes conformation, junior showmanship, rally and obedience.

On January 7, between 10 AM and 2 PM a Meet the Breeds event to be held indoors will give attendees an optimal opportunity to see their favorite breeds up close and personal and learn more about responsible pet ownership. Schmett said: “The shows, held immediately following New Year’s, are the perfect opportunity for those celebrating in the Coachella Valley to remain a few extra days to take in the canine competition. The Empire Polo Club is a perfect venue, spacious and comfortable, offering food and beverage options for those in attendance.”

The Kennel Club of Palm Springs was organized in 1978 by Robert and Lois Waters, Margaret and Fred Young and Major and Beatrice Godsol for the purpose of educating its members as well as the general public about purebred dogs. They also conduct activities that promote sportsmanlike competition among members. These AKC Licensed All Bred Dog Shows, Obedience and Rally Trials are held the first weekend in January each year and are considered one of the most prestigious shows on the West Coast.

As each day features a different event, checking times and specifics is highly recommended. Local pet owners are encouraged to attend and apply for membership in the kennel club.

For more information on the 40th Annual Palm Springs Kennel Club Dog Show visit http://kennelclubpalmsprings.org.

