Parker House Assisted Living at Quincy Village is a Presbyterian Senior Living community. Parker House Assisted Living is intended to inspire interaction, resident autonomy and decrease social isolation while encouraging maximum function and self-confidence.

Quincy Village, a Presbyterian Senior Living Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC) in Waynesboro, Pa., announces it is now accepting applications for Parker House Assisted Living, a new “small house” living concept. The $10 million, two-year project features a cluster of three assisted living houses for 16 residents each.

“Parker House Assisted Living is intended to inspire interaction, resident autonomy and decrease social isolation while encouraging maximum function and self-confidence,” said Hope Lambert, executive director of Quincy Village. “We’re excited to now accept applications from seniors seeking a unique model of supportive care and dignified living – there’s nothing else like it in this region.”

Parker House Assisted Living is designed for people to have their own private room and personal space, in addition to a community patio, front hall, living room, dining room, kitchen and den. The smaller home-like design also creates shorter walking distances from bedrooms and living areas to eliminate institutional-induced wheelchair use. Residential finishes, large dining tables for family-style dining, fireplaces, specialized age-appropriate lighting and accessible outdoor spaces are key to creating the homelike environment.

Resident life will center on the preferences and needs of the individuals living at Parker House. Because of the intimate environment, team members of small house communities and the seniors who live there become a tight-knit, supportive family. Being with family and feeling at home has been proven to increase feelings of self-esteem, satisfaction and security.

"Increased levels of staff and resident engagement at Parker House will create a positive working environment for staff, which will ultimately lead to greatly reduced staff turnover and higher resident satisfaction,” Lambert added.

The original small house concept was developed in the late 1920s when Ellen Parker conveyed her 91-acre property and farmhouse to Presbyterian Home of Central Pennsylvania. This launched what is now Presbyterian Senior Living. In 1928 the farmhouse became the Parker Home and housed nine women who cooked and cared for one another. The new Parker House Assisted Living at Quincy Village is named in the honor of Parker’s contributions.

A Dedication Ceremony of Parker House Assisted Living will be held on Thursday, March 9.

Those interested in further details regarding tours and applications are invited to contact Stephanie Parson at 717-749-2308 or sparson(at)psl(dot)org. For more information about Parker House, please visit: http://info.presbyterianseniorliving.org/parker-house-assisted-living-quincy-village.

About Presbyterian Senior Living

Presbyterian Senior Living is a not-for-profit organization, fulfilling its charitable purpose and mission by providing high quality retirement choices, healthcare services and affordable residential living options for people 55 and older for more than 85 years. Headquartered in Dillsburg, Pa., Presbyterian Senior Living provides services to approximately 6,000 seniors in 30 locations in the mid-Atlantic region of Pennsylvania, Maryland, Ohio and Delaware. For more information, please visit http://www.presbyterianseniorliving.org.