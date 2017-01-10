Paster Training, Inc. 15 Year Anniversary “We are thrilled to be celebrating fifteen years as one of the top food and alcohol training companies.We believe pairing our training with the Prometric exam is another way to provide the best experience to our students”

Paster Training, Inc. has been one of the leading food and alcohol safety training companies for fifteen years. With more certified students than any other private training entity, Paster Training has been dedicated to making the hospitality industry more efficient, effective, and safe. Now Paster Training is excited to announce that they have partnered with Prometric to combine their food safety training and testing materials.

The Prometric exam is one of four ANSI-accredited Food Protection Manager Exams. The Prometric testing materials allow students to take the test in three formats: pencil and paper in front of a proctor, on a computer in front of a proctor, or on a computer at a Prometric testing center. Paster Training is excited about the benefits that Prometric can offer. The pencil and paper test is available in five languages including English, Spanish, Traditional Chinese, Vietnamese, and Korean.

President Tara Paster notes, “We are thrilled to be celebrating fifteen years as one of the top food and alcohol training companies. I love what we do and we are dedicated to protecting the global food supply. Our vision is to reach and educate food and alcohol industry members and we will not stop until every team member has the education they need. We believe pairing our food safety training with the Prometric exam is another way to provide the best experience to our students.”

Paster Training offers training, consulting, and products for all levels of the operation including employees, managers, and trainers. The consulting division, PTI Consulting Group, was established in 2014 to focus on the consulting services that Paster Training can offer the industry. To learn more about Paster Training, Inc. and our training, consulting, and product offerings, visit http://www.PasterTraining.com. Our public class schedule for food safety, HACCP, and alcohol safety classes is also available on our website.

About Prometric

Prometric, a wholly-owned subsidiary of ETS, is a trusted and market-leading provider of technology-enabled testing and assessment. Committed to a set of values that get the right test to the right location at the right time and to the right test taker, Prometric supports candidates worldwide who take more than 9 million tests each year. Through innovation, workflow automation and standardization, Prometric advances test development and delivery solutions that are better, faster and at less expense for its clients. Prometric delivers tests flexibly via the Web or by utilizing a robust network of more than 8,000 test centers in more than 160 countries and on behalf of more than 350 clients in the academic, financial, government, healthcare, professional, corporate and information technology markets. For more information, please visit http://www.prometric.com.

About Paster Training, Inc.

Paster Training, Inc., the food and beverage industry’s leading training organization, has more certified students than any other private training entity. Since 2002, Paster Training, Inc., under the leadership of President Tara Paster, has been dedicated to making the hospitality industry more efficient, effective and safe. They inspire employees at all levels within each organization to internalize best practices through education from farm to fork and from grain to glass. Follow Paster Training, Inc. on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/PasterTraining) and Twitter (http://www.twitter.com/PasterTraining) for up-to-date information on special deals and services.

For more information contact Ivana Guadalupe at 866.394.1776 or info(at)pastertraining.com.