Patti Engineering, Inc., a leading control system integration company based in Auburn Hills, MI with offices in Texas and Indiana, today announced that a team of Patti Engineering employees served as judges for the Engineering Society of Detroit’s 2017 Michigan Regional Future City competition on January 23, 2017 at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, MI. Patti Engineering presented the “Automation Technology Achievement Award” to the winning team, North Star Academy Team 2 from Marquette, MI.

“Patti Engineering has a long history of community involvement, and we especially like to support great programs like Future City which teaches STEM subjects to our youth,” said Sam Hoff, founder and president of Patti Engineering. “Our employees are excited to see what the students have envisioned as cities of the future, and especially how automation technologies are represented in their models.”

Patti Engineering employees judged teams on the amount of automation technology they incorporated into their city of the future, as well as their understanding of how the systems work, how they are maintained and upgraded, and how they benefit residents. The team scoring highest in these areas was North Star Academy Team 2 from Marquette, MI, and the students were presented the “Automation Technology Achievement Award” by Patti Engineering. North Star’s city of the future was on an asteroid where they mined precious metals. The model used mainly solar power but also generated electricity by harnessing the kinetic energy produced by kids swinging on swing sets.

In addition to the “Automation Technology Achievement Award,” teams also competed for other special awards and to advance to the national Future City competition, held During National Engineers Week, February 18-21, 2017 in Washington, D.C.

Future City is a national STEM-topic competition for teams of students in 6th, 7th and 8th grade, offered by the volunteer organization DiscoverE. The program has grown to 40,000 students participating annually. Future City teaches STEM subjects with hands-on learning, and the 2016-17 challenge is entitled “The Power of Public Spaces.” For the Future City competition, students create and are judged on a variety of deliverables to showcase their city of the future, including a virtual design, essay, physical model, presentation and project plan.

Future City is a program offered by DiscoverE, a collaboration of corporations and engineering societies whose mission is “to sustain and grow a dynamic engineering profession through outreach, education, celebration and volunteerism.”

Patti Engineering has a proven track record of delivering successful results across a range of industries. Customer satisfaction and project success earned the company Control Engineering Magazine’s ‘2013 System Integrator of the Year’, and placement in the Control Engineering Magazine’s Hall of Fame. The company is a CSIA Certified control system integrator and a recognized partner to many automation technology companies. Patti Engineering is a Siemens Solution Partner and an Authorized Mitsubishi Integrator, in addition to being in the integrator programs for FANUC Robotics, Phoenix Contact, Kawasaki Robotics and Indusoft.

