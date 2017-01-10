NAPBS Accredited Peopletrail Peopletrail is committed to accreditation through NAPBS and we are pleased that we have recertified our BSCC accreditation which provides an added layer of assurance to our clients that they have a partnership with Peopletrail they can trust.

Peopletrail announced today it has successfully demonstrated continued compliance with the National Association of Professional Background Screeners (NAPBS) Background Screening Credentialing Council (BSCC) and is recognized as BSCC-Accredited.

BSCC accreditation, also referred to in the industry as being NAPBS accredited, represents a small percentage of consumer reporting agencies (CRA’s) that have demonstrated compliance and have committed to holding themselves to the highest standards in the industry. Each year, U.S. employers, organizations and governmental agencies request millions of consumer reports to assist with critical business decisions involving background screening. Background screening reports, which are categorized as consumer reports are currently regulated at both the federal and state level.

“Peopletrail is dedicated to providing customized products and services to our clients that deliver the highest levels of accuracy and help keep them compliant in each of their own various environments. Peopletrail is committed to accreditation through NAPBS and we are pleased that we have re-certified our BSCC accreditation which provides an added layer of assurance to our clients that they have a partnership with Peopletrail they can trust,” stated Wallace T. Davis, President and CEO of Peopletrail.

NAPBS accreditation is a demanding structure of requirements that places full accountability on the CRA. The BSCC oversees the application process and is the governing accreditation body that validates the background screening organizations seeking accreditation meet or exceed a measurable standard of competence. To become accredited, CRA’s must pass a rigorous onsite audit, conducted by an independent auditing firm, of its policies and procedures as they relate to six critical areas: consumer protection, legal compliance, client education, product standards, service standards, and general business practices.

Additional information on the standards, policies and procedures and measurements of NAPBS/BSCC accreditation can be found at http://www.napbs.com

Peopletrail is a leading provider of custom employment, tenant and drug screening solutions, criminal background checks, ATS integrations, and corporate security services.

As part of the accredited elite, only Peopletrail combines superior customer service through dedicated Account Managers with efficient, state-of-the-art technology integration to deliver on-demand, accurate and timely consumer reporting results. Trusted and respected by government agencies and Fortune 500 to small up-and-coming businesses, Peopletrail provides actionable insight you trust.