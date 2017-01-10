Pinot’s Palette-Sanderlin It’s always great to have events that celebrate love and joy. Past News Releases RSS Pinot’s Palette Hosts Pet-Portrait...

Pinot’s Palette-Sanderlin is delighted to announce it will be hosting special painting events for couples the weekend before Valentine’s Day through Tuesday, February 14, 2017. “Chocolate and roses will be available for guests at all of our Valentine’s couples painting events,” said Diane Barney, owner of Pinot’s Palette-Sanderlin. “They will paint ‘feel good’ paintings like Vincent van Gogh’s ‘The Starry Night,’ love birds, and a two-part painting with wine pouring from a wine bottle in a wine glass.”

Couples will receive two canvases and will paint one side each. The painting will be complete when the two halves come together. Pinot’s Palette - Sanderlin can accommodate 50 people/25 couples. “It’s always great to have events that celebrate love and joy,” added Barney.

Pinot’s Palette - Sanderlin is also having a ladies Galentine’s event on February 13 from 7-9 p.m. for all the ladies to paint while enjoying chocolates. “This is going to be a sweet holiday for couples and singles,” concluded Barney.

To reserve a spot, call Pinot’s Palette-Sanderlin, located at 5040 Sanderlin Ave., Suite 111, Memphis, TN, at (901) 761-0012, or visit https://www.pinotspalette.com/sanderlin/events/february.

About Pinot’s Palette-Sanderlin

Pinot’s Palette-Sanderlin was the fourth Pinot’s Palette paint and sip studio location when it opened in 2012. Pinot’s Palette hosts studio events, private parties, corporate team building, mobile events, kid events, and fundraising for local and national causes. Once you’ve secured your event, from the apron to the corkscrew, everything you need to create your masterpiece will be waiting for you in the studio. Pinot’s Palette welcomes all age-appropriate guests to consume alcoholic beverages in a responsible manner. Guests are welcome to bring food and drinks including wine and beer. For more information, please call (901) 761-0012, or visit http://www.pinotspalette.com/sanderlin.

