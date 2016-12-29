A stunning and durable product with substantial character, Pioneer Millworks Black & Tan - 50/50 Reclaimed Oak has a great story to tell and will be on display at IBS 2017. We're experiencing a resurgence in the desire for wood and builders, architects, and homeowners alike join us to see and feel the variety of wood surfaces in our display

Pioneer Millworks leading wood experts will exhibit in Orlando, Florida at the 2017 International Builders’ Show (IBS), the largest annual light construction show in the world. Pioneer Millworks wood experts will be readily available for meetings, lunch and learns, local project walk-throughs, and conversation. These representatives will share their expertise from interior design degrees and decades of industry experience with show attendees.

Leading the industry in reclaimed wood offerings, Pioneer Millworks’ recently updated show exhibit displays a wide variety of the reclaimed wood species and finishes they offer. New for IBS will be patterned and painted Reclaimed Black & Tan. These Reclaimed Oak fence planks celebrate original paint (animal and environmentally friendly) and weathered surfaces. Several grades are available through specialized surfacing of the Reclaimed Oak planks.

“Our team is excited to connect with clients, new and known. Builders, designers, architects, and homeowners alike pack our exhibit at each show, anxious to see and feel the variety of wood surfaces in our display,” explains Jennifer Young, General Manager of Pioneer Millworks. “This year we’ll showcase the special character of Black & Tan Reclaimed Oak planks which are finding new life in a variety of projects.”

Black & Tan is one of Pioneer’s most dynamic products. Black painted boards salvaged from farms are skip-planed or fully planed to create Black & Tan – 50/50 or Black & Tan – Tan. This makes for a stunning and durable product with substantial character and a great story to tell. A third option, Black and Tan – Black, comes with 100% of its original paint intact. The black paint was traced back to its original source and was found to be a non-toxic, waterproof coating used in agricultural settings and safe for use around farm animals.

This year, the International Builders’ Show will occur at the Orange County Convention Center (OCCC) with the Show running from 9am–5pm on January 10-12. Pioneer Millworks will be located at booth S3333. Their sister company, New Energy Works Timberframers, will be displaying their heavy timber construction and reclaimed timber projects just behind the Pioneer Millworks booth.

There are a number of complimentary tickets available from Pioneer Millworks for the show. Contact them directly for further information and details at events at pioneermillworks.com.

Pioneer Millworks is the leader in the reclaimed wood industry. To date, they’ve rescued nearly 26 million board feet of old wood from rot and landfills, giving it new life as flooring, paneling, millwork, cabinetry, and more. All wood is manufactured in a way that’s healthy for customers, employees, and the environment. Pioneer Millworks is FSC-certified and Green America approved. All of their products are LEED point eligible.

Each year, IBS brings together the industry’s most important global manufacturers and suppliers and showcases the latest products, materials and technologies involved in all types of buildings – including wood, concrete, stone, and brick. More than 500,000 net square feet of exhibits and 1,300 manufacturers and suppliers are expected to attract 50,000 visitors from more than 100 countries.