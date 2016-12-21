Pipeline Renewal Technologies Welcomes Nick Sebastian. I’m excited to have gotten the opportunity to get in on the ground floor during these very exciting times.

Pipeline Renewal Technologies (PRT) welcomes Nick Sebastian as a Midwest Field Specialist. In his position, Sebastian will work to develop new accounts and maintain relationships with current customers, as well as coordinating rental and service requests across the Midwest region.

“Through a stringent screening process, Sebastian presented himself with honesty, integrity and the drive to succeed, all ideal qualities for a member of our team,” says Sean Lipscomb, Operations Manager for PRT. “With the rapid growth of PRT, it’s imperative to have the right kind of individual to help move the company forward.”

Sebastian is a graduate of Slippery Rock University’s Business Management program. He also brings valuable managerial and sales experience from his time as Assistant Manager with a national retail chain.

“The rehab market, which is already robust, is going to grow exponentially,” says Sebastian. “I’m excited to have gotten the opportunity to get in on the ground floor during these very exciting times.”

About Pipeline Renewal Technologies.

Pipeline Renewal Technologies is an Envirosight company focused exclusively on the pipeline rehabilitation market. The company offers technologies for no-dig structural lateral connection; drain and mainline cutting; durable point repair; video drain flushing; and process measurement. A strong emphasis on support makes Pipeline Renewal Technologies the partner of choice for municipal contractors looking to gain a competitive edge with innovative technologies. Pipeline Renewal Technologies is a member of NASTT and NASSCO.

