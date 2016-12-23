With Plezmo we are helping children use their wildest imagination to create innovative and functional items that they can then use and share with their friends in real life.

Plezmo is designed to help bring ideas to life using wireless Plezmo Elements, which help kids create various “smart” things like games, wearables and more. Plezmo will be demonstrating the innovative, educational system at CES prior to the company’s launch on Kickstarter on January 9th.

Plezmo applications have a drag-and-drop visual programming interface for easily creating projects with Plezmo elements. They have a built-in simulator for young coders to see their creations on the screen prior to building them and come with an integrated cloud-based community sharing feature that helps kids learn from others and share their creations with other Plezmo kids. The applications also have support for programming LEGO® Mindstorms®, LEGO® Wedo®, and Sphero®. They will be available on iOS, Chromebook and Android devices.

“Children are known for being extremely creative and are able to easily soak in and retain everything around them,” said co-founder Amol Palshikar. “With Plezmo we are helping children use their wildest imagination to create innovative and functional items that they can then use and share with their friends in real life. Kids who want to code no longer need to work with wired electronics or robotic kits because Plezmo gives them more freedom to create what they want.”

Plezmo Elements are sensors and actuators that are small, lightweight and rechargeable building blocks that children can attach to different things to make them work. The elements are designed to work with everyday objects such as existing toys, cardboard based creations, bags, bikes and more to turn them into smart products. In total, there are 13 different Elements and 5 types of Accessories, which make the possibilities for creativity endless. Plezmo Elements are easily recharged and can be used anywhere because no internet connection is needed.

Plezmo Packages will be available at beginner and advanced levels on Kickstarter in early January, but members of the media are welcome to visit the Plezmo CES booth on January 5th-8th at booth #50437, Sands Level 1 and booth #44744, Sands Level 2 on January 7th. For more information about Plezmo Elements and apps, visit http://www.plezmo.com.

ABOUT PLEZMO INC.

Plezmo Inc. is building a platform of the best possible building blocks to learn, teach and play with technology for the education and maker markets. The Plezmo team believes that cutting-edge technology should be put in the hands of children in a safe and simple way to empower them to create things that are in line with the world around them. For more information, visit http://www.plezmo.com.