Plezmo’s Kickstarter campaign to raise funds for their high-tech, wireless building blocks has raised nearly $28K. The Plezmo team recently showcased their product on a Kickstarter live stream to demonstrate how each Plezmo Element works and answer questions from the crowdfunding community.

The team continues to work on new developments and is currently making strides on Kickstarter with a growing community of 125+ backers. Plezmo provides the inner maker in children with a platform to build creations inspired by the world around them. The platform consists of wireless sensor and actuator devices, along with easy-to-use visual programming apps, that teach young ones to learn, play and innovate with technology.

“Our whole team is passionate about educating the younger generation. We would have loved to learn computer programming as children, but the tools just weren’t available to us,” said co-founder Amol Palshikar. “The Plezmo Elements and Apps you see now are just the beginning. We went through so many prototypes to reach the product we have now, so we can only imagine what Plezmo kits will look like in the future.”

Plezmo helps children develop critical thinking and coding skills that will last a lifetime. Designed to be self explanatory right out of the box, Plezmo Apps walk users through every necessary step using various examples. Both Plezmo Apps and Elements have interactive help features which allow children to understand how to use and program every Element. No prior knowledge of electronics or coding is necessary to enjoy Plezmo.

Early adopters of the campaign can pre-order Plezmo kits on Kickstarter starting at $135, which is 10% less than the future retail price. There are multiple kit options available for different skill levels. For more information about Plezmo, visit http://bit.ly/PlezmoKS.

About Plezmo Inc.

Plezmo Inc. is building a platform of the best possible building blocks to learn, teach and play with technology for the education and maker markets. The Plezmo team believes that cutting-edge technology should be put in the hands of children in a safe and simple way to empower them to create things that are in line with the world around them. For more information, visit http://www.plezmo.com.