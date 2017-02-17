Range Kleen's Pot Rack Collection Grows by Two

Oval Hanging Pot Rack in Hammered Gray Finish Pot Racks add another option for industrial style and décor in the kitchen while being functional at the same time.

Range Kleen continues to see strong growth and a desire from clients and consumers to extend our affordable and fashionable Pot Rack collection. In 2017, Range Kleen is adding trending hammered gray finish to our oval hanging pot rack design, as well as our extendable pot rack design which debuted in 2016.

Hammered metals are making an appearance all throughout the house and in fashion design. You can find this trend in countertops, pottery, lighting, accents, jewelry, fabrics, cookware and more...and in just about any room in the home. Adding this finish to our pot rack line just made sense. It is the perfect accent to displaying beautiful cookware in the kitchen.

Pot racks can extend the life and beauty of your cookware. Displaying your cookware on a pot rack adds accent decoration to the room, prevents cookware from becoming scratched, dented, non-stick surfaces ruined from stacking under cabinets, and makes meal prep that much easier as it is always at hand without having to search for the piece you are looking for while preparing meals.

Range Kleen has many designs and finishes to choose from and will be introducing the new hammered gray styles at the International Home + Housewares Show in Chicago, March 18-21, 2017, South Building Booth S3624. These two new pot racks will be available Spring of 2017.

For further information, contact:

Dana Swearengin, Director of Marketing Range Kleen Manufacturing 419.331.8000 x159, dswearengin(at)rangekleen.com

About Range Kleen Mfg., Inc.

Range Kleen Manufacturing, Inc. is a Lima, OH-based company manufacturing household products sold to major retail chains globally and has been taking care of the customer (TCOTC) since 1971. Its product Divisions include Original Equipment Manufacturing Quality (OEM) replacement drip pans for ranges & stoves; Non-stick Metal Bakeware; Kitchen Decorative products specializing in exclusive licensed designs; Storage, Organization, insulated food and beverage bottles and household cleaning supplies. The introduction of Range Kleen branded cookware- Stainless Steel as well as pot racks in 2007, adding a specialty line of high-end gourmet Stainless Steel cookware in March of 2015. Effective December 21, 2009, Range Kleen Manufacturing was pleased to announce the partnership with Berndes Cookware USA and had taken the lead of all sales, marketing, and shipping of Berndes Cookware USA from their International Headquarters in Lima, Ohio. July of 2015, Range Kleen partnered with Moneta Cookware from Italy and had taken the lead of all sales, marketing, and shipping of Moneta Cookware USA from their headquarters in Lima, Ohio. To learn more about our brands, visit RangeKleen.com, Berndes-Cookware.com, Moneta-Cookware.com.