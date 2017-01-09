Jack Price, founder of Price Rubin & Partners and concert pianist formerly known as Dickran Atamian, recently announced the artist management company’s newest concert date for the J. Donald Feagin Guest Artist Series at the University of Tulsa. On Tuesday, January 24, 2017, Swiss pianist and Price Rubin artist Krisztina Wajsza will be giving a piano recital at the university’s Lorton Performance Center, 550 S. Gary Place in Tulsa.

“This is the second concert in the J. Donald Feagin Guest Artist Series,” said Price. “It is a rare opportunity to see the renowned Krisztina Wajsza, one of the most talented pianists working today, in the state-of-the-art Lorton Performance Center.”

Established in 2004, The J. Donald Feagin Distinguished Visiting Artist program annually brings guest artists to the campus in the fine and performing arts. Wajsza was a first-prize winner at the Mozart Competition in New York in 1990. She gave her debut in 1990 at Alice Tully Hall in New York, and in 1999 performed at the Konzerthaus in Vienna with the Wiener Kammerorchester and at the Brucknerhaus in Linz.

Wajsza has also performed as a soloist with several orchestras, including the Zürich Chamber Orchestra, Festival Strings Lucerne, Camerata Academica Bayreuth, Transylvania State Orchestra, Gelsenkirchen Philharmonie, Chamber Orchestra of Bern, Trier State Orchestra, Bern Symphony Orchestra, and Argauer Symphony and Chamber Orchestras.

