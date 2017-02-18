PropertyUP PropertyUP Announces New Unique School Search Tool

One of the most important factors people consider when searching for a home for sale by school attendance zone. Even people without children are concerned with this detail because it can greatly affect resale.

PropertyUp, a real estate brokerage in Barrington, IL, is excited to roll out a one-of-a-kind Illinois school search portal which allows buyers to search by school attendance zones.

While some national search portals provide searching by school attendance zones, the difference is that they do not have all of the available homes for sale on the MLS and their updates are not done frequently. The PropertyUp search portal is refreshed every 15 minutes and is combined with school boundary areas provided straight from the Board of Education, which guarantees their accuracy.

The PropertyUp school search portal also uses school data provided by the Department of Education and data provided directly from the MLS, combining the best of both worlds for the most complete information possible. Most school searches are reliant upon the general information provided by the listing Realtor. This generally includes the school district, but often does not include the actual school a student would be attending. The PropertyUp search tool provides the specific school.

One thing people are often interested in is if the home they are considering might be in an "open enrollment" zone, our search tool also provides this information. This is an area where people can select the school they would like their children to attend. These open enrollment opportunities are somewhat rare, and can change from one year to the next, so it's always important to verify this information by calling the schools or districts directly. School boundaries can also change although usually not drastically, however if a home is located on the edge of a zone it could be rezoned the following year.

The goal at PropertyUp is to try and provide the most helpful and completely functional tools that give homebuyers the information they want. "Making educated decisions makes a homebuyer feel more confident and comfortable with their choices and makes them feel up to date on current market conditions," explains PropertyUP portal developer Alina Herman. "It is our hope that by allowing users to search for homes not just by specific cities, but also see homes as they relate to individual districts and individual schools, will be helpful in their search."

The portal is designed so that buyers can also save their searches so that they can be notified of any new homes that come on the market which meet their search criteria.

The design is extremely user friendly. Buyers can reach the "school search" by clicking on the "Schools" link from any page on the PropertyUp.com website or by going directly to propertyup.com/elementary-schools, propertyup.com/middle-schools, or propertyup.com/high-schools. Here they will find an alphabetical list of all schools, and an a-z navigation tool. A click on any school name will give more info about the school. By clicking on the "view homes for sale" bar users will see a list of all homes available. There is also a quick search bar that lets the buyer type in any school district or school name. This will bring up all homes that meet a buyer's criteria, surpassing the limitations of a "city search." Normal city searches may not bring up everything in a school district.

By clicking the "view on map" icon the boundary lines of the school will come up with homes pinpointed for sale within the area.

John Herman managing broker at PropertyUp feels this is a great tool for buyers. "We believe that this is the best, most thorough, most accurate and most user-friendly school search portal available. We hope that our PropertyUp buyers find it helpful in finding the perfect home, with exactly the schools they are seeking. If schools are the most important factor to a buyer, this tool will provide the information they need."

About PropertyUp Inc

PropertyUp’s mission is to create efficiency in the real estate market with use of technology and creative solutions.

In addition to providing services for conventional buyers and sellers of real estate in Northern Illinois. PropertyUp offers services for sellers who is under water (upside down in there mortgage), seller financing, and lease to sell properties.

PropertyUp may offer qualified sellers cash for their home, or they can lease the seller’s home to a qualified tenant-buyer, enabling the seller to move to a new home.

PropertyUp has a network of professionals and can bring qualified contractors to repair a home or to stage and/or get the best price possible.

John Herman is a managing broker of the PropertyUp, has been providing superior service to clients in the Chicagoland area since beginning his real estate career in 2002.

John Herman has been recognized as one of Trulia’s top 1% Realtors and has been a recipient of the Five Star Professional Top Producer Award 6 years in a row. This prestigious award is given to just 2% of the Realtor population in the greater Chicago area (approximately 700 out of the 42,000 Realtors in Illinois). This award are based on customer satisfaction from past clients.

John says “We pride ourselves on a fast response; we answer calls and e-mails 7 days a week 12 hours a day. We have unique home marketing program that extensively markets property beyond MLS.”

John has a bachelor’s degree, a Master’s Degree, an Accredited Home Buyer Representative Certification along with Short Sale and Foreclosure expert. John Herman is a published author of multiple real estate books that help buyer and sellers navigate real estate market.

Location Information:

18-5 E Dundee Rd., Suite 200

Barrington, IL 60010

Contact:

Alina Herman

847-847-4711

alina(at)propertyup(dot)com

Website:

http://propertyup.com

Social Media:

https://www.facebook.com/PropertyUp

https://www.youtube.com/c/PropertyUp

https://plus.google.com/u/0/+Propertyup/posts

https://www.pinterest.com/propertyup/

https://twitter.com/PropertyUp