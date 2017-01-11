"With our aim to always be at the forefront of innovation, and help retailers modernize and speed up processes, we are excited to now be offering our latest solution to the market." Ian Duncan-Lewis, Managing Director, RELEX Solutions

RELEX Solutions, one of the fastest growing providers of integrated retail and supply chain planning solutions, announces the launch of its new planogram collaboration portal for localized in-store planning, stock allocation and planograms. The solution enables effective collaboration within retail operations and across the supply chain, leading to faster and more-informed decision making and increased in-store sales.

An industry first, RELEX's cloud-based solution was designed with the support of our customer, a leading UK convenience store retailer, and will make it possible for head office merchandisers to view and edit planograms simultaneously with other stakeholders, such as vendors and category captains. Additionally, planograms can be viewed and edited in real time on any device from anywhere in the world, removing the need for planograms and PDFs to be sent back and forth between stakeholders, accelerating the approval and publishing process.

The fully collaborative planogram editor will allow a store manager to view proposed planograms created by a centralized planning team in an innovative 3D viewer. The state-of-the-art solution enables users to request local range changes and run what-if-scenarios as simply as a drag and drop. Real-time product performance and intelligent validation helps guide in-store users to make better informed decisions around range changes, increasing category and store performance.

A new feedback and compliance feature also assists retailers in ensuring their stores are fully compliant and potential issues, such as missing products and wrong number of facings, are flagged before becoming a problem.

Ian Duncan-Lewis, Managing Director, RELEX Solutions adds: "In order to get the right stock onto shelves at the right time, and in the right quantities for localized demand, it's vital that collaboration happens at every stage of the supply chain to make it as efficient and accurate as possible. New technology can go a long way in making it happen and our solution enables retailers to break away from silos between central operations and local stores; improving the in-store customer experience and maximizing sales.”

"With our aim to always be at the forefront of innovation, and help retailers modernize and speed up processes, we are excited to now be offering our latest solution to the market."

RELEX will be at NRF 2017, Retail’s BIG Show in New York – 15-17 January at booth 830. To book a one-to-one meeting, fill in its registration form.