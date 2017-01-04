“It is truly an honor to be selected to the Hot 100 List, and I look forward to building on our success in 2017 and beyond,” says Mike Sullivan.

Mike Sullivan has been a leading figure at RIC for more than a decade. He came to Fort Bragg, California in the 1980s, where he purchased a retail insurance agency that would later become Northwest Insurance. Through Sullivan’s efforts, the agency grew to over $12 million in premiums, expanding to 12 office locations by the 2000s.

Sullivan purchased RIC Insurance in 2005, along with his partner, Dennis Stanley. Five years later, Sullivan sold Northwest Insurance and focused exclusively on RIC, expanding the company to include Personal, Commercial, and Surplus Lines.

RIC grew exponentially from there. In 2013, the company achieved a contract as an access partner for the California State Compensation Fund; a year later, Sullivan purchased the Blackthorn Insurance contractor book of business. By 2016, when RIC was chosen as a 5-Star MGA by Insurance Business America, the company had grown to over $220 million in premiums.

“Our team of over 160 employees continues our entrepreneurial spirit and relationship focus,” says Mike Sullivan. “It is truly an honor to be selected to the Hot 100 List, and I look forward to building on our success in 2017 and beyond.”

ABOUT RIC INSURANCE GENERAL AGENCY, INC.

RIC Insurance General Agency is a wholesale insurance brokerage and managing general agency with office locations across the western United States. Its product offerings include Commercial Admitted, Specialty / Excess and Surplus, Workers Compensation, Commercial Auto and Garage Liability, and Personal Lines.