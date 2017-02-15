City of Delta joins the Rocky Mountain e-Purchasing System City of Delta now has access to an extensive vendor pool, thereby enhancing competition without increasing distribution costs.

City of Delta announced today that it has joined the Rocky Mountain e-Purchasing System, a regional purchasing group that helps local governments post, distribute and manage RFPs, quotes, addendums and awards online. BidNet’s Colorado purchasing group provides notification to registered vendors of new relevant solicitations, any addenda and award information from 187 participating agencies from across Colorado.

City of Delta joined the purchasing group in January. In joining, City of Delta has become the 187th participating local government agency utilizing the system to streamline the purchasing process. The Rocky Mountain e-Purchasing System is a single, online location for managing sourcing information and activities and provides local Colorado government agencies a method to minimize costs and time delays associated with the procurement process. City of Delta was distributing bids and managing the procurement process manually before joining the system. In joining, City of Delta looks to save time, increase competition and achieve cost savings over the traditional paper-based bid process.

City of Delta now has access to an extensive vendor pool, thereby enhancing competition without increasing distribution costs. In addition to the existing vendors on the Rocky Mountain e-Purchasing System, all vendors looking to respond to bids with local government agencies can register online: http://www.BidNetDirect.com/colorado. City of Delta invites all current vendors not already registered on the purchasing group to do so today. Vendor registration is easy and takes only a few minutes online.

Registered vendors can access bids, related documents, addendum and award information. In addition, the Rocky Mountain e-Purchasing System offers a value-added service to notify vendors of new bids targeted to their industry, all addenda associated with those bids and advance notice of term contract expiration. A robust NIGP code category list allows vendors registering to find the correct codes and receive matched bids.

“By using the Rocky Mountain e-Purchasing System, our valued vendors can now access not only our open bids, but those from other municipalities, counties and school districts throughout the state. In addition to the time savings we anticipate, our vendors will also benefit from registering in one location for all local bid opportunities. We invite all of our current vendors to register or contact the vendor support team with any questions,” stated Ellen Michelson, City Engineer of City of Delta.

Vendors may register on the Rocky Mountain e-Purchasing System: http://www.BidNetDirect.com/colorado. BidNet’s vendor support team is available to answer any questions regarding the registration process or the bid system at 800-835-4603 option 2.

Other local Colorado government agencies looking to switch from a manual bid process, please contact the Rocky Mountain e-Purchasing System for a demonstration of the no-cost sourcing solution.

About the Rocky Mountain e-Purchasing System:

Rocky Mountain e-Purchasing System is a part of BidNet’s regional purchasing groups available at no cost to local government agencies. With years of input from Procurement Professionals, BidNet specifically developed the bid system to fill the need for a robust bid and supplier management solution for local government agencies. To learn more about the features and module available to government agencies, please visit http://www.SourceSuite.com.