C3 Solutions Releases its New Dock Scheduling ROI Calculator

A true dock scheduling system distinguishes itself by its ability to automate the process and prioritize the traffic based on constraints related to suppliers, carriers, customers, load types, product types and other business priorities.

C3 Solutions, a global leader in yard management and dock scheduling systems announces the launch of its revamped Dock Appointment Scheduling ROI Calculator. The C3 ROI Tool is a free online analysis tool to help businesses determine dock appointment scheduling cost savings opportunities.

The ROI Calculator is available on the company’s website at:

https://www.c3solutions.com/dock-scheduling/roi-tool/

The free online evaluation takes approximately five minutes to complete and, as a result, you'll receive a full ROI Calculator Report including:



Current estimated appointment scheduling cost

Total estimated savings per year

Also included below, a link to a whitepaper, Understanding Dock Scheduling, intended to help companies build their business case through a better understanding of the benefits of implementing a dock scheduling system:

Understanding Dock Scheduling - White Paper

http://info.c3solutions.com/white-paper-understanding-the-true-value-of-automated-dock-scheduling

‘’Dock Appointment scheduling can be so much more than simply filling in time slots in a calendar or spreadsheet as they are booked. A true dock scheduling system distinguishes itself by its ability to automate the process and prioritize the traffic based on constraints related to suppliers, carriers, customers, load types, product types and other business priorities. Dock scheduling systems should also feature external web portals, resulting in nearly eliminating the need for phone calls, emails and faxes. This is exactly where real savings are realized!’’, Greg Braun, Senior VP Sales and Marketing at C3 Solutions.

In conjunction with the launch of its Dock Scheduling ROI Calculator, C3 Solutions outlines 7 practical examples of how dock scheduling systems can improve existing processes due to its collaborative and automated features:



Added competitive advantage

Increased visibility

Increased efficiency

Better customer relationship

Improved responsiveness

Better decision making

Optimization of supply chain operations

The full article can be found here:

Lean Supply Chain meets Dock Scheduling

http://info.c3solutions.com/blog-c3/lean-supply-chain-meets-dock-scheduling

About C3 Solutions.

C3 Solutions is an information technology company specialized in yard management (YMS) and dock scheduling (DSS) systems. Since its founding in 2000, C3 has gained the confidence of clients around the world and across many industries including retail, grocery, distribution, manufacturing and parcel post.

Headquartered in Montreal (QC), Canada and privately owned, C3 is dedicated to developing, implementing and supporting the most complete yard management and dock scheduling products on the market today. For more information on C3’s products, schedule a free on-line demonstration. http://www.c3solutions.com