Security Mentor, pioneer of innovative security awareness training that drives real behavior change, will be showcasing its industry-leading offerings at the RSA Conference USA 2017. The company will be exhibiting at the Moscone Convention Center in San Francisco, booth #419 in the South Hall, where subject-matter experts will discuss the benefits of interactive, highly engaging, security awareness training and provide demos of their full suite of services that deliver effective security training and education for business, government, education and non-profit end-users.

Cyber security continues to be a leading priority for businesses due the growing number of cyber-attacks, high-profile data breaches and increasing access by employees to sensitive information and technology. To defend themselves from these possible risks, it is imperative that organizations of all sizes implement an effective security awareness training program which addresses critical security issues such as phishing and email security, safe web browsing, cloud security, the Internet of Things (IoT), mobile security and data privacy and information protection. Security Mentor’s security awareness training program provides the most robust cyber security training available today in a brief, easy-to-understand, interactive format that is both effective and memorable.

“Security incidents are splashed across international headlines every week and many of these incidents have either initiated as attacks against employees, or caused by mistakes made by employees. This establishes an immediate need for businesses to offer all employees an effective, and engaging, security awareness training program,” said Marie White, CEO and President, Security Mentor. “Our lessons teach employees critical security skills and show them where they are in danger from their own behavior, as well as from cyber-attacks and malicious insiders. Our leading-edge training model of 10-minute lessons has changed how global organizations conduct security education. We look forward to showcasing our award-winning program to attendees at RSA Conference USA 2017.”

Among recent, significant new features to the Security Mentor Training Program is the introduction of pre- and post-training assessments and end-of-lesson quizzes, which combined enable organizations to gain insights into the success of their training programs. In addition to the new assessments and quizzes, the latest training version release expands Security Mentor’s robust curriculum to include lessons addressing insider threat, Internet of Things, and cloud security. The inclusion of these lessons brings the number of lessons in the training curricula to 21. Throughout 2017, Security Mentor will continue to release new lessons addressing current critical security and compliance topics. Security Mentor Training is available in eleven languages supporting clients worldwide.

RSA Conference USA 2017 attendees are invited to stop by the Security Mentor booth (#S419) to learn how the company enables real, immediate behavior change by combining engaging, highly interactive training that employees love to take, with content-rich lessons that convey critical security information.

About Security Mentor

Security Mentor is a visionary and global leader in the security awareness training and education industry. Organizations worldwide rely on the Security Mentor Training Program to transform their workforces into security savvy employees. The foundation of the Training Program is our brief, interactive, highly engaging lessons that teach critical security skills in an easy-to-understand, fun format that drives real behavior change. Security Mentor’s training is available as a cloud-based service from Security Mentor with optional Federated Single Sign-on (SSO), or as SCORM 1.2 compliant modules for use with an organization’s own Learning Management System (LMS). Incorporated in 2008, Security Mentor’s innovative products and services are used by Fortune 500 enterprises, military, state and local governments, nonprofits and education institutions.