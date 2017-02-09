“The implementation of this telemedicine program is one more example of how our system is continuously pursuing clinical excellence,” said Tara Behrendsen, Project Manager at Rotary Senior Living Past News Releases RSS Rotary Senior Living Celebrates...

Rotary Senior Living is collaborating with Avera eCARE’s Senior Care Long-Term Care program to connect residents to providers at the Avera eCARE virtual center which provides around-the-clock urgent care. With a simple click of a button, this service brings a geriatric team and other specialty providers via two-way video to long-term care residents. This immediate access will provide consultative support on a resident’s condition or medication needs at any time of the day.

When residents in long-term care facilities need health care services, Senior Care’s Long-Term Care program can help virtually connect residents to providers in remote locations, avoiding unnecessary transfers to an unfamiliar location.

Rotary Senior Living’s use of virtual telemedicine services has been proven to decrease the number of emergency department visits and hospitalizations, by providing education and tools to help facility staff identify earlier treatment for acute conditions and gives residents easy access to urgent care services.

“A second set of eyes on cases not only provides a deeper level of care for residents, it decreases the stress level of local physicians,” said Joshua Hofmeyer, Avera eCARE Senior Care Officer. “Residents have peace of mind knowing they have the entire Avera eCare team of specialists at their disposal, and doctors do, too.”

Tara Behrendsen, Project Manager at Rotary Senior Living said the addition of Avera Senior Care takes our facility to the next level for offering innovative and cutting edge care.

“The implementation of this telemedicine program is one more example of how our system is continuously pursuing clinical excellence,” said Tara Behrendsen. “This virtual support in addition to our experienced nurses and caregivers will provide a greater level of care to our residents.”

Since 2004, Avera eCARE has worked to connect the vast knowledge of specialists to patients in areas without nearby services. Avera eCARE offers one of the largest telemedicine networks in the United States, supporting more than 300 health centers, clinics, long-term care centers, schools, and correctional facilities within a 13-state region. To learn more about Avera eCARE, visit AveraeCARE.org.

Rotary Senior Living is a licensed 42 residential care facility (RCF) and a 46 bed skilled nursing facility (SNF) located at 620 SE 5th Street, Eagle Grove, IA. Facilities include apartments, duplexes, townhomes, and low income housing. The Wellness Center is a recent addition and provides out patient rehabilitaton and community fitness programs. Information on the services provided are available at http://www.rotaryseniorliving.com, on Facebook and by calling 515-448-5124.