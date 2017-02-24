Randy Carson The recognition is certainly nice but, the real reward is in helping people achieve their dreams. Past News Releases RSS

Randy Carson, of Allen Tate Realtors, recently received two prestigious awards at the Allen Tate annual awards presentation breakfast held at High Point Country Club. Carson obtained the Chairman’s Circle award, for closed volume over $10 million or 48 or more transactions per year, for the third consecutive year; and the H. Allen Tate, Jr. Award, given to the top 100 agents out of more than 1,400 agents company-wide for closed units/closed volume.

“The recognition is certainly nice but, the real reward is in helping people achieve their dreams,” said Carson, who last year was one of the first members of the President’s Circle for closed volume of $20 million or 93 transactions.

Carson will also be attending the Leading Real Estate Companies of the World Performance Summit from March 3-6, 2017. Allen Tate Realtors is one of the founding members of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World and all top 100 agents are invited to the summit.

About Randy Carson, Allen Tate Realtors

Randy Carson works with both buyers and sellers. He is an Accredited Consultant in Real Estate (ACRE®), Certified Distressed Property Expert (CDPE), Certified Residential Specialist (CRS), e-PRO Certification, Graduate Realtor® Institute (GRI), and Home Retention Consultant (HRC). Randy is also a member of the Greensboro Regional REALTORS® Association, NC Association of REALTORS® and National Association of REALTORS®. For more information, please call (336) 686-1776, or visit http://www.randyworksforyou.com.

