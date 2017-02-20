ReadyDock Unveils New Solution to Protect Patient Safety and Privacy

Our mission is to provide hospital staff with effective and efficient tools to properly disinfect devices to protect patients and staff that work smoothly with their workflow.

ReadyDock Inc., maker of the world's first chemical-free disinfecting docking station, today announced the Double Disinfection Solution, which integrates a Samsung Knox customized software solution to help hospitals protect the safety and privacy of patients and staff. The Double Disinfection Solution combines chemical-free disinfection of Samsung mobile devices while simultaneously wiping out any patient data or information stored on the devices, in alliance with HIPAA compliance.

Samsung Knox software completely automates the setup process for Samsung’s enterprise Android devices, thereby leading to faster, more secure and cost-effective, accurate and complete rollouts. By completely automating setup and deployment, Samsung’s mobile enterprise customers can expedite the configuration for thousands of devices from days or hours to just minutes.

“The demands of the mobile-first hospital are distinct in that healthcare professionals need to concern themselves not just with ensuring a safe, germ-free environment, but also with ensuring their patients’ data are managed in a safe, private and HIPAA compliant manner,” said Dr. David Rhew, chief medical officer and head of healthcare and fitness, Enterprise Mobile, Samsung Electronics America. The “Samsung-ReadyDock Double Disinfection solution is a game changer, as it handles both of these industry priorities at the push of a button.”

“We are all aware of the dangers and liabilities posed by hospital acquired infections,” said David Engelhardt, president of ReadyDock. “As personal tablets, smartphones and the tablets issued to patients by hospitals become more prevalent, these roaming high-touch devices are breeding grounds for bacteria. Our mission is to provide hospital staff with effective and efficient tools to properly disinfect devices to protect patients and staff that work smoothly with their workflow. We are doubly excited that the addition of the Samsung Tachyon capability allows us to protect patient privacy as well as safety.”

Combining the Samsung Knox Tachyon capabilities with ReadyDock’s proven, chemical-free disinfection technology creates a “Double Disinfection:” a complete solution-in-a-box to protect patients from bacteria and hospitals from HIPAA violations arising from the use of mobile devices. The bundled solution provides the safest way to deploy shared Samsung devices to patients in the hospital by ensuring bacteria and all personal identifiable information (PII), including Personal Health Information (PHI), are automatically processed in between each patient use. With the bundle, hospitals can automate initial Samsung tablet deployments with ongoing chemical-free disinfection and data sanitization processes, charging and secure storage.

As hospitals rapidly move forward with patient-centric tablet programs for both bedside applications and entertainment, the need to maintain patient safety and privacy becomes increasingly imperative. The ReadyDock Double Disinfection Solution is a docking station that includes a charger, ReadyDock’s chemical-free, ultraviolet disinfection technology, and proprietary software developed in conjunction with Samsung. When tablets running the breakthrough Tachyon software are inserted into a properly configured ReadyDock RD5 station, the Double Disinfection is immediately triggered, returning the tablet’s data back to pre-patient use AND killing bacteria on the tablet surface.

Samsung will showcase the ReadyDock Double Disinfection Solution at the upcoming HIMSS (Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society) conference and exhibition in Orlando from February 19 -23, 2017. Interested parties will be able to view a demonstration in the booth and discuss details with ReadyDock and Samsung experts in the Samsung booth.

