Real, A New Breed of Real Estate Broker, Expands to New Mexico

Real announced today that it is bringing its technology-driven brokerage platform to New Mexico to help local Realtors® capitalize on the growing real estate market.

Real offers agents all the digital tools, marketing materials, leads and support they need through a fast, intuitive, technology-driven platform at no charge whatsoever. It was started in 2014 by a group of real estate professionals, technologists and venture capitalists that understood the limitations of the brokerage-agent relationship. Over 870 agents across 19 states trust Real’s innovative platform to provide them with the advantage they need to succeed.

With average home values projected to rise by 2.7% in 2017, per HousingPredictor.com, Real believes New Mexico is the next frontier for its one-of-a-kind platform. “Real presents New Mexico Realtors® with the opportunity to re-imagine our careers, our lifestyle goals and how we engage our customers,” says New Mexico Qualifying Broker Robert Moroney. “Freeing ourselves from top down traditional brokerage environments allows us to creatively brand our individual businesses while leveraging the newest tech tools to perform daily tasks. And customers are responding favorably, agreeing the virtual real estate services we provide are invaluable.”

Real’s mobile technology platform offers New Mexico agents the flexibility to increase productivity and make life easier for clients using unique features like multiple listing service, automated transaction management, chat features and community exchanges all in a personally branded app.

“Real is more than real estate, it is a group of passionate professionals actively engaged in changing the way we do business. I’m proud to welcome New Mexico Realtors® to the Real community,” said Real CEO and Founder Tamir Poleg.

Licensed New Mexico agents interested in finding out more can register for a webinar, How This Top New Mexico Broker Scaled His Brand & Business and visit JoinReal.com.

About Real

