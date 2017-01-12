Officeheads Opens its Doors to Celebrate a Profitable New Year

Rebecca Berneck The open house event will be in celebration of a healthy and prosperous financial new year and also our new office location. The small business community is welcome to attend. Past News Releases RSS

Rebecca Berneck, founder and CEO of Officeheads, recently announced she will be hosting an open house party on January 26, 2017, from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the new Officeheads headquarters, 1900 Greenwood Street, Unit 9, Evanston IL 60201. “The open house event will be in celebration of a healthy and prosperous financial new year and also our new office location,” said Berneck. “The small business community is welcome to attend.”

During the event, Berneck, the mastermind behind the Officeheads Financial Management System, will give a speech. Appetizers, beverages and live jazz will also be provided. For more information, please call Nicole at (847) 866-8877, Ext. 5.

Berneck has implemented best practice processes, provided financial management services, and coached a slew of hectic entrepreneurs to tie their numbers to financial and strategic goals. She “thinks in boxes and arrows,” and loves to deliver relief to her entrepreneurial clients. Berneck is also a record-holding motorcycle racer. This high-performance experience inspired her to write The Financial Management Guide for Small Businesses.

About Officeheads

Officeheads provides impeccable bookkeeping services, accounting services, and financial analysis services customized to best assist entrepreneurs, educating and coaching them to operate healthy businesses. Officeheads complements its financial management services with business growth strategies. For more information, please call (847) 866-8877, or visit http://www.officeheads.com.

