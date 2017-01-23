Recorded Books Boasts Audio Edition of 2017 Newbery Winner

Recorded Books Inc. is the audio publisher of this year’s Newbery Medal winner. Recorded Books also published audio titles honored with numerous other awards, including Honor Books. The 2017 Youth Media Award winners were announced this morning by the American Library Association (ALA) during a presentation at ALA’s Midwinter Meeting & Exhibits in Atlanta, Georgia.

2017 Award Winners with Audio Editions from Recorded Books:

The Girl Who Drank the Moon by Kelly Barnhill



Winner of the 2017 John Newbery Medal

They All Saw a Cat by Brendan Wenzel



2017 Caldecott Honor Book

Freedom Over Me: Eleven Slaves, Their Lives and Dreams Brought to Life by Ashley Bryan



2017 Newbery Honor Book

2017 Coretta Scott King (Author) Honor Book

2017 Coretta Scott King (Illustrator) Honor Book

Dream On, Amber by Emma Shevah, narrated by Laura Kirman



2017 Odyssey Honor Audiobook

Samurai Rising: The Epic Life of Minamoto Yoshitsune by Pamela S. Turner



2017 YALSA Award for Excellence in Nonfiction for Young Adults Finalist

In addition, Recorded Books author Nikki Grimes won the 2017 Laura Ingalls Wilder Award, which honors an author or illustrator whose books have made a substantial and lasting contribution to literature for children, and Recorded Books author Sarah Dessen won the 2017 Margaret A. Edwards Award for lifetime achievement in writing for young adults.

“Recorded Books prides itself on both the quality of its production and the excellence and diversity of the children’s titles we record. What a pleasure and privilege it is to work with so many of the talented people honored at the 2017 ALA Youth Media Awards!” said Melanie Donovan, Recorded Books Director, Children’s Acquisitions.

Each year the ALA honors books, videos and other outstanding materials for children and teens. Recognized worldwide for the high quality they represent, ALA awards guide parents, educators, librarians and others in choosing the best materials for youth. Selected by judging committees of librarians and other children’s experts, the awards encourage original and creative work.

