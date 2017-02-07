In addition to publishing the audio of this year’s Newbery Medal winner, Recorded Books Inc., along with Tantor Media and christianaudio, also had audio titles honored with Honor Books, Amazing Audiobooks, and Notable children’s recordings.

The 2017 Youth Media Award winners were announced January 23 by the American Library Association (ALA) during a presentation at ALA’s Midwinter Meeting & Exhibits in Atlanta, Georgia.

2017 Award Winners with Audio Editions from Recorded Books, Tantor and christianaudio:

Notable Children’s Recordings:

Beetle Boy by M. G. Leonard, read by the author (Recorded Books)

Dream On, Amber by Emma Shevah, read by Laura Kirman (Recorded Books)

(Also selected as a 2017 Odyssey Honor Audiobook)

Grayling’s Song by Karen Cushman, read by Katherine Kellgren (Recorded Books)

Mama’s Nightingale by Edwidge Danticat, read by Robin Miles (Recorded Books)

Notable Children’s Books:

Younger Readers:

Weekends with Max and His Dad by Linda Urban (Recorded Books)

Middle Readers:

Dory Fantasmagory: Dory Dory Black Sheep by Abby Hanlon (Recorded Books)

The Girl Who Drank the Moon by Kelly Barnhill (Recorded Books)

A Poem for Peter: The Story of Ezra Jack Keats and the Creation of THE SNOWY DAY by Andrea Davis Pinkney (Recorded Books)

Preaching to the Chickens: The Story of Young John Lewis by Jabari Asim (Recorded Books)

Older Readers:

The Bitter Side of Sweet by Tara Sullivan (Tantor)

Booked by Kwame Alexander (Recorded Books)

Garvey’s Choice by Nikki Grimes (Recorded Books)

Samurai Rising: The Epic Life of Minamoto Yoshitsune by Pamela S. Turner (Recorded Books)

What Elephants Know by Eric Dinerstein (Recorded Books)

All Ages:

Freedom Over Me: Eleven Slaves, Their Lives and Dreams Brought to Life by Ashley Bryan (Recorded Books)

Jazz Day: The Making of a Famous Photograph by Roxane Orgill (Recorded Books)

They All Saw a Cat by Brendan Wenzel (Recorded Books)

Best Fiction for Young Adults:

Booked by Kwame Alexander (Recorded Books)

Labyrinth Lost by Zoraida Cordova (Recorded Books)

Outrun the Moon by Stacey Lee (Tantor)

Summer Days and Summer Nights by Stephanie Perkins (Recorded Books)

Vassa in the Night by Sarah Porter (Recorded Books)

Orbiting Jupiter by Gary D. Schmidt (Recorded Books)

The Bitter Side of Sweet by Tara Sullivan (Tantor)

American Girls by Alison Umminger (Recorded Books)

Amazing Audiobooks for Young Adults:

Nonfiction:

Unashamed by Lecrae, read by the author (christianaudio)

Fiction:

A Little in Love by Susan E. Fletcher, read by Melody Grove (Recorded Books)

*Orbiting Jupiter by Gary D. Schmidt, read by Christopher Gebauer (Recorded Books)

*audio selected as top-ten title

Quick Picks for Reluctant Young Adult Readers:

Fiction:

Booked by Kwame Alexander (Recorded Books)

Labyrinth Lost by Zoraida Cordova (Recorded Books)

Garvey’s Choice by Nikki Grimes (Recorded Books)

Afterward by Jennifer Mathieu (Recorded Books)

Recorded Books titles also earned the following recognition (announced last week):

The Girl Who Drank the Moon by Kelly Barnhill



Winner of the 2017 John Newbery Medal

They All Saw a Cat by Brendan Wenzel



2017 Caldecott Honor Book

Freedom Over Me: Eleven Slaves, Their Lives and Dreams Brought to Life by Ashley Bryan



2017 Newbery Honor Book

2017 Coretta Scott King (Author) Honor Book

2017 Coretta Scott King (Illustrator) Honor Book

Dream On, Amber by Emma Shevah, narrated by Laura Kirman



2017 Odyssey Honor Audiobook

Samurai Rising: The Epic Life of Minamoto Yoshitsune by Pamela S. Turner



2017 YALSA Award for Excellence in Nonfiction for Young Adults Finalist

“Recorded Books prides itself on both the quality of its production and the excellence and diversity of the children’s titles we record. What a pleasure and privilege it is to work with so many of the talented people honored at the 2017 ALA Youth Media Awards!” said Melanie Donovan, Recorded Books Director, Children’s Acquisitions.

Each year the ALA honors books, videos and other outstanding materials for children and teens. Recognized worldwide for the high quality they represent, ALA awards guide parents, educators, librarians and others in choosing the best materials for youth. Selected by judging committees of librarians and other children’s experts, the awards encourage original and creative work.

For more information on the ALA Youth Media Awards and Notables, please visit http://www.ala.org/yma.

###

To purchase any of the above award winners on audio, visit the Recorded Books website. To view a complete list of the 2017 Youth Media Award winners, visit ala.unikron.com/2017.

About Recorded Books Inc.

Recorded Books is a leading publisher of spoken-word content. It is the largest independent publisher of audiobooks and provider of digital media to consumer, retail, professional, school, library and infotainment markets. The company owns an exclusive catalog of more than 27,000 audiobook titles narrated by professional, award-winning actors. Recorded Books also provides digital audiobooks and eBooks, as well as other compelling third-party content, including digital magazines and films. The company operates in the United Kingdom through its W. F. Howes subsidiary and in Australia through its Wavesound subsidiary. Recorded Books was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Prince Frederick, MD. For more information, visit recordedbooks.com.