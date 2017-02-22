Remtec has exceeded expectations for the two recent projects with regards to equipment design, construction, installation and support. I look forward to completing the next project and their continued support. Past News Releases RSS FANUC Robotics Integrator Remtec...

Remtec Automation, LLC, a leader in flexible robotic automation, today announced the successful completion of two automated robotic material handling projects for Dana Incorporated, located in Dry Ridge, KY. In addition, Remtec Automation has begun a third project with Dana Incorporated. Remtec Automation is a Level IV servicing integrator for Fanuc Robotics, and has a 35-year history of designing and installing turnkey robotic automation solutions for material handling applications.

“It is a pleasure working with everyone at Remtec,” said Charles Harpster, senior manufacturing engineer at Dana Incorporated. “Remtec has exceeded expectations for the two recent projects with regards to equipment design, construction, installation and support. I look forward to completing the next project and their continued support.”

In early 2016, Dana Incorporated contracted Remtec Automation to design, manufacture and install an automated turnkey robotic material handling system with vision guidance for a rear axle assembly, integrating the new workcell into an existing conveyor system. Remtec successfully completed the mechanical engineering, electrical design, programmable logic controller (PLC) programming, fabrication and assembly of the system with a successful factory acceptance test.

The second project for Dana was to design and implement a turnkey robotic workcell to automate their RTV silicone dispensing system with a 6-axis FANUC robot for sealing a differential assembly. The completed system accommodates several models of differentials, and utilizes a safety light curtain on the load/unload side of the workcell. Remtec Automation designed the base and robotic fixtures including end-of-arm-tooling (EOAT) and the control system, including a main control panel with PLC, human-machine interface (HMI), and system controls. Remtec successfully completed the design, assembly, debug and installation of the robotic dispensing workcell with a factory acceptance test (FAT).

Remtec Automation’s material handling systems are designed to the client’s specifications, and offer handshake integration to existing upstream or downstream equipment. Automated robotic systems typically include such features as multiple integrated conveyor lines, robotic palletizing cells, pneumatic manipulation, photo-eye sensors, powered conveyors, multiple HMIs, vision inspection and state-of-the art light curtain integrated safety features.

In addition to being a Level IV Systems Integrator for Fanuc Robotics, Remtec Automation recently announced its appointment as a Cognex Certified System Integrator (CSI) in North America.

About Remtec Automation, LLC

Founded in 1981, Remtec Automation has designed, built, and installed hundreds of turnkey custom automation and robotic systems for applications in material handling, machine tending, packaging, palletizing, depalletizing, inspection, assembly, material removal, dispensing and spraying. Remtec Automation serves customers in a wide range of industries including automotive, consumer products, food, beverage, electronics, medical, and pharmaceutical. Remtec Automation is a Fanuc Robotics Level IV Systems Integrator, Certified Vision Systems Integrator and Certified Servicing Integrator. For more information, visit http://www.remtecautomation.com/.