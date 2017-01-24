Resonate to Present Workshop at ANA Brand Masters Conference

Understanding the consumer and matching that to customers and prospects requires real-time, continuous insight and highly accurate predictive modeling on top of a cross-channel consumer data understanding.

Resonate, a leading provider of consumer intelligence and an always-on insights, activation and measurement SaaS platform, announced today that it will be speaking on February 15th, along with Shinola, at the ANA Brand Masters Conference.

Resonate and Shinola will introduce a framework that leads consumer brand marketers on the path to becoming an “Enlightened Marketer” - one who has an always-on understanding of customers and prospects including the how, what and why they engage with your brand. Shinola will share their own 60 day journey of enlightenment that resulted in a return of an 80% increase in website traffic and a 40% lift in conversions from their most valuable ($150k+) segment.

“Engaging with consumers has never been harder, with the ongoing expansion of devices and fragmentation of consumer attention across channels,” said Jason Schneider, Chief Revenue Officer of Resonate and presenter. “Understanding the consumer and matching that to customers and prospects requires real-time, continuous insight and highly accurate predictive modeling on top of a cross-channel consumer data understanding.”

Schneider will be joined by Bridget Russo, Chief Marketing Officer of Shinola, a luxury brand of watches, leather goods and other niche high value items. Russo will share the steps they took to understand the consumers who visit their site, and how they validated their existing audience segmentation for purchasers. Shinola defined their audience from CRM to digital channels. As a result, Shinola was able to develop new audience segmentation, and develop new approaches to paid media planning.

The ANA Brand Masters Conference will be held February 15-17, 2017 in Laguna Niguel, CA. Resonate and Shinola will be presenting at 4:00 pm on Wednesday, February 15th.

About Resonate

Resonate offers powerful consumer intelligence and a real-time insights, activation and measurement technology platform that has helped thousands of clients more fully understand and connect with consumers based on the underlying motivations and values that drive their decisions to buy or support certain brands, products and causes.

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Resonate is privately held and backed by Revolution Growth, Greycroft Partners, and iNovia Capital. For more information, please visit http://www.resonate.com.

About Shinola

Shinola is founded in the belief that products should be well-made and built to last. Across a growing number of categories, Shinola stands for skill at scale, the preservation of craft, and the beauty of industry.

Of all the things we make, the return of manufacturing jobs might just be the thing we’re most proud of. http://www.shinola.com.