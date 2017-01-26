It is an honor to be recognized for being a professional in one’s career.

Five Star Professional is pleased to announce Richard A. Moras, Wells Fargo Advisors, has been chosen as one of Chicago’s Five Star Wealth Managers for 2016.

“It is an honor to be recognized for being a professional in one’s career. I like to think of myself as a regular human being who takes his profession very seriously so it’s nice to be recognized for the hard work, dedication, and focus I have devoted to serving my clients,” said Richard A. Moras of Wells Fargo Advisors.

Five Star Professional partnered with Chicago magazine to recognize a select group of Chicago-area wealth managers who provide quality services to their clients. Richard A. Moras is featured, along with other award winners, in a special section of the November issue.

“I chose this as a second career after focusing on economics and capital markets in my MBA at the University of North Carolina where I graduated with Beta Gamma Sigma Honors. I love narrowing the ‘fire hose of news’ blasting away at us to a ‘drinking fountain of critical information’ to help people make confident and sound decisions about their future,” said Richard A. Moras.

The Five Star Wealth Manager award program is the largest and most widely published wealth manager award program in the financial services industry. The award is based on a rigorous, multifaceted research methodology, which incorporates input from peers and firm leaders along with client retention rates, industry experience and a thorough regulatory history review.

“The research behind this award is extensive with each wealth manager being thoroughly vetted from numerous angles. We are proud to showcase these distinguished professionals,” stated Jonathan Wesser, Research Director, Five Star Professional.

“If there are three things I would like people to remember me for it is that I care, I have expertise, and I am diligent in my work for them,” said Richard A. Moras, “I want to thank my clients for putting their faith and trust in my services.”

Wells Fargo Advisors is a trade name used by Wells Fargo Clearing Services, LLC, Member SPIC.

The Five Star Wealth Manager award, administered by Crescendo Business Services, LLC (dba Five Star Professional), is based on 10 objective criteria: 1. Credentialed as a registered investment adviser or a registered investment adviser representative; 2. Active as a credentialed professional in the financial services industry for a minimum of 5 years; 3. Favorable regulatory and complaint history review (unfavorable feedback may have been discovered through a check of complaints registered with a regulatory authority or complaints registered through Five Star Professional’s consumer complaint process*); 4. Fulfilled their firm review based on internal standards; 5. Accepting new clients; 6. One-year client retention rate; 7. Five-year client retention rate; 8. Non-institutional discretionary and/or non-discretionary client assets administered; 9. Number of client households served; 10. Education and professional designations.

Wealth managers do not pay a fee to be considered or awarded. Once awarded, wealth managers may purchase additional profile ad space or promotional products. The award methodology does not evaluate the quality of services provided and is not indicative of the winner’s future performance. 3,411 Chicago wealth managers were considered for the award; 726 (22 percent of candidates) were named 2016 Five Star Wealth Managers.

*To qualify as having a favorable regulatory and complaint history, the person cannot have: 1. been subject to a regulatory action that resulted in a suspended or revoked license, or payment of a fine, 2. had more than three customer complaints filed against them (settled or pending) with any regulatory authority or Five Star Professional’s consumer complaint process, 3. individually contributed to a financial settlement of a customer complaint filed with a regulatory authority, 4. filed for bankruptcy, or 5. been convicted of a felony.

For research methodology information visit http://www.fivestarprofessional.com.