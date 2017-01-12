Expanding our retail footprint and developing our relationship with the off-road community in South Carolina is a win for our company and the avid off-road enthusiasts along with those who are looking to customize their Jeep or truck there.

4 Wheel Parts, the global leader in off-road performance product sales and installation, will hold a Grand Opening celebration this Saturday, January 14 at its new store location in Charleston, South Carolina. The all-day event is free to the public and will cater to area off-road, truck and Jeep enthusiasts with exclusive discounts on top aftermarket products, trucks and Jeeps on display and hourly giveaways culminating in a $1,000 4 Wheel Parts shopping spree grand prize.

Charleston will be the first 4 Wheel Parts location in the state of South Carolina. “We’ve posted on social media and with our around the area letting folks know that 4 Wheel Parts is coming to Charleston, people have been excited to hear the news,” said Steve Baxster, Assistant Manager of the Charleston store.

Attendees will experience a family-friendly atmosphere with access to premium truck, Jeep, SUV and UTV products from prominent manufacturers including MHT Wheels, Fab Fours Bumpers, Rigid Industries and ARB 4x4 Accessories. ASE-certified 4 Wheel Parts technicians will be onsite performing installations with exclusive pricing on select products purchased at the Grand Opening celebration.

“We have door crasher specials on 4x4 parts and accessories, local truck and Jeep clubs attending, with 103.5 WEZL Country station broadcasting live in the morning and then Classic Rock station Q-104.5 afterwards,” said Charleston Store Manager Vance Bruce. The state of the art facility features an innovative design with hands on access to popular products along with service bays for installations and repairs.

“4 Wheel Parts is excited to have our first new store of the new year open in the Charleston region,” said 4 Wheel Parts President and CEO Greg Adler. “Expanding our retail footprint and developing our relationship with the off-road community in South Carolina is a win for our company and the avid off-road enthusiasts along with those who are looking to customize their Jeep or truck there.”

The new location joins 4 Wheel Parts’ lineup of retail stores across the United States and Canada, which currently total 77. The Transamerican Auto Parts’ Jacksonville, Florida distribution center will serve the Charleston store.

What: 4 Wheel Parts Charleston, South Carolina Grand Opening Celebration

When: Saturday, January 14 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: 1804 Savannah Hwy.

Charleston, SC 29407

About 4 Wheel Parts

4 Wheel Parts is the global leader in truck, Jeep, SUV and off-road performance products. With 77 locations across North America and growing, 4 Wheel Parts Service Centers install all the products they sell. Maintaining the nation’s largest inventory of off-road all-terrain tires, wheels, suspension products and light bars for trucks, 4 Wheel Parts serves customers across the country and around the globe. Life is Better Off-Road™. Visit them at 4wheelparts.com or call toll-free 877-474-4821.