RoJane Maybee, John L Scott Real Estate, is featured in a special section of the December issue of Seattle magazine as a 2016 Five Star Real Estate Agent award winner.

“I love my business! It consists of hard work, passion, amazing clients and the excitement of helping my clients with their real estate needs,” RoJane Maybee of John L Scott Real Estate.

Five Star Professional partnered with Seattle magazine to identify and showcase an exclusive group of real estate agents who have demonstrated excellence in their field. Less than 7% of agents in the Seattle-area received this recognition.

“This award means that the value I strive to bring to my clients is being delivered. Real estate transactions are the largest investment most people make in a lifetime and having an agent they can trust who brings value to the transaction is what they are after. I would just like to say a sincere thank you to my clients and those they referred to me for trusting me in assisting with their real estate needs. I can proudly say that referral clients represent the basis of my current business,” RoJane Maybee.

The 2016 Five Star Real Estate Agent award winners have been carefully selected for their commitment to professional excellence and overall client satisfaction. The award is based on rigorous research with significant focus on customer feedback and providing quality services.

“I had a Mother-In Law that was very successful in Real Estate. During those years, I was working in sales. She kept encouraging me to transition my sales skills to Real Estate. I did and love it! I want people to know that I will deliver what I promise, work hard to exceed their expectations and we will have fun in the process!” RoJane Maybee.

“The home buying and selling process can be very stressful. Five Star Professional works hard to identify those outstanding real estate agents that can make all of the difference. Five Star Real Estate Agents are experienced professionals that get top marks from their clients and get results,” Josh Kimball, VP Marketing, Five Star Professional.

About the research process:

Now entering its 14th year, Five Star Professional conducts in-depth, market-specific research in more than 45 markets across the United States and Canada to identify premium service professionals.

Five Star Professional contacts thousands of recent homebuyers to identify award candidates. Phone, mail and online respondents rate their real estate agent on 10 satisfaction criteria. Candidates with a qualifying client satisfaction rating move on to be evaluated on objective criteria such as experience, production levels and disciplinary and complaint history.

Real estate agents do not pay a fee to be considered or awarded. For more information, visit http://www.fivestarprofessional.com.