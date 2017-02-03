Rushovich Mehtani LLP Past News Releases RSS

Rushovich Mehtani LLP has announced the company has obtained a $1.35 million settlement on behalf of approximately 1,500 Southern California factory workers. This is a significant victory for the firm given that the case has been in litigation since 2013.

The case was Manny Ponce v. Pentair Water Pool and Spa Inc., Roth Staffing Companies LLC, and Does 1 through 50, inclusive I 30-2013-00647036-CU-OE-CXC which was heard before the Orange Superior Court on December 2, 2016 and was presided over by the Honorable Judge Thierry P. Colaw. Firm attorneys Eliot J. Rushovich and Aanand Ghods-Mehtani represented the plaintiffs in this case.

According to the case details, it was filed as a result of the contention that the defendants, Pentair Water Pool and Spa Inc. and Roth Staffing Companies LLC, failed to pay wages, failed to provide overtime compensation, failed to pay wages upon termination, failed to provide accurate itemized wage statements, and failed to provide timely meal periods. While the defendants denied any wrongdoing, the case was eventually settled for $1.35 million.

The original filing date of the case was April 29, 2013, which now marks nearly four years of litigation for Rushovich Mehtani LLP. Given that the case ultimately resulted in a successful outcome, the announcement of the successful resolution of the case was featured in the California Daily Journal Newspaper's weekly Verdicts and Settlements on December 30, 2016.

Rushovich Mehtani LLP is well-known as a high-profile law firm in Los Angeles, California and is regularly involved in litigating major cases regarding employment law. The goal of the firm is to provide best-in-class services to all of its clients while exclusively representing employees.

As a top rated firm on Yelp! among Los Angeles employment law firms, Rushovich Mehtani LLP consists of attorneys who have been repeatedly featured as "Super Lawyers" in Southern California’s Los Angeles Magazine. The firm’s cases are also regularly featured in local and national television and print news publications, including the Los Angeles Times, Wall Street Journal, CBS and NBC, as well as local and national trade publications including Law360, the Hollywood Reporter, Variety, Adweek and AdAge.

About Rushovich Mehtani LLP: Rushovich Mehtani LLP is an employment law firm headquartered in Los Angeles, California. Started by two former big firm attorneys, Rushovich Mehtani LLP has decades of experience focusing exclusively on employment law. The firm handles all aspects of employment law, including wrongful termination, discrimination and retaliation, harassment, wage and hour, employment class action, and many other cases. As one of a limited number of firms that solely represents employees, the firm regularly handles high-value, high-profile cases that are in the news. To learn more about Rushovich Mehtani LLP, visit rmlawpartners.com.