SCI Solutions, the health industry’s leading patient access and care coordination software firm, today announced the launch of its second annual National Association of Healthcare Access Management (NAHAM) Scholarship program. Applications are being accepted now through Friday, Feb. 17, 2017. To support the importance of continuing education to the profession, recipients will receive funding assistance to attend the 43rd NAHAM Annual Conference, taking place April 25 – 28, 2017, in Dallas, Texas.

In conjunction with its Patient Access Matters initiative and as the program sponsor, SCI Solutions will fund five scholarships for active NAHAM members that include conference registration and lodging at the three-day conference.

“Patient access professionals play a critical role as the first point of contact with most patients coming into a health system,” said Jamie Gier, Chief Marketing Officer at SCI Solutions. “These professionals are responsible for ensuring patients have a smooth care access experience from processing orders and referrals to scheduling appointments and all points in-between – all of which are important to the well-being of the patient.”

Patient access professionals interested in applying must complete an application detailing why they are interested in the scholarship, what they hope to learn from the conference and how attending the conference will advance their careers in patient access. The deadline to apply is Friday, Feb. 17, 2017. A committee comprised of NAHAM colleagues and steering committee members will select recipients based on need for assistance, learning objectives for the event, anticipated career impact and a description of a project he or she recommended or implemented to improve a patient access process. For more information and to apply, please visit http://www.naham.org/?page=SCIScholarship.

“As a patient access professional, helping patients navigate the health system and make it a less daunting experience brings me great joy,” said Dania Rowland, CHAM, manager, admit department, patient access services, Ochsner Medical Center. “I was overjoyed to receive this scholarship to attend NAHAM last year so that I could ensure that the patients I interact with have the best possible healthcare experience.”

“The overwhelming number of applications we received last year painted a very clear picture,” said NAHAM Executive Director Mike Copps. “There is a high demand for this type of educational experience and there is a relatively low supply of funding to make these conferences possible for so many patient access professionals. We are grateful to SCI Solutions for helping make this a reality for individuals who otherwise wouldn’t be able to attend.”

NAHAM's Annual Conference brings patient access professionals together from across the United States and Canada to learn and network while providing the latest information on a variety of topics critical to the important role of patient access services in healthcare.

